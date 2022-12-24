Google’s Pixel phone plans for 2023 and beyond leaked





Google’s latest flagship phones are the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, but a leaked roadmap gives us an idea of ​​the tech giant’s Pixel plans for the next few years through 2025. There seems to be a lot more, including foldable phones and spec upgrades.

This interesting future outlook comes courtesy of the Android Authority (opens in new tab), but it’s by no means official and even though this report is current, Google may change its plans. Remember, you are not out of the realm of possibility. correct. Even the source itself says that the roadmap is not finalized.

With these caveats removed, you can dive in. Around Google IO 2023 in April or May, the Google Pixel Fold (priced at $1,799, roughly £1,495 or AU$2,675) and the Google Pixel 7a (apparently priced the same as this year’s Google Pixel 6a at $449 / £399 / AU) $749).

by 2025

Additionally, the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro are expected to arrive in late 2023. The roadmap suggests the Pixel 8 will be smaller than its direct predecessor, but the Pro model is said to match the Google Pixel 7 Pro. dimensions and display size. Both phones will reportedly be powered by the Tensor G3.

2024 will likely see three Pixel 9 models running the Tensor G4 and two Pro editions in the existing 6.7-inch size and a new 6.3-inch size (to more closely match the Apple iPhone series). However, the Google Pixel 8a launch will depend on the Pixel 7a sales. Google may switch mid-range handsets on his two-year cycle.

It will last until 2025, but plans here are more fluid. 2023 and he depends a lot on what happens to cell phone sales in 2024. Google could launch a clamshell foldable to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, reports say, expanding the Pixel 10 range to four of his phones and launching the Google Pixel Fold 2. There is a possibility.

Analysis: Following Apple and Samsung

As the Android Authority also points out when reporting the scoop, Google is clearly looking to follow in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung, the two phone makers that dominate US sales. By 2025, Google says he could have two foldable devices (like Samsung) and his four flagship phone models (like Apple).

Apple is no different in switching its Pixel A series phones to a biennial launch. This is what’s happening with the iPhone SE. If power and performance weren’t so important, an upgrade wouldn’t be so urgent, and changing the cycle would help Google keep the prices fixed for these phones. There is a possibility.

It remains to be seen whether increased commitment to the Pixel will lead to more hardware sales for Google. The company has worked hard to build an ecosystem of devices. We’re launching the Pixel Watch this year and the Pixel Tablet next year, giving consumers more hardware that works seamlessly together.

Meanwhile, the main selling point of Pixel phones has remained the same for years. Great photos and videos, and a clean, constantly updated version of Android. But, at least in the US, Google needs to improve people’s reliance on iMessage in order to switch a significant number of users.

