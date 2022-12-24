Bergman Named First Team All-American by VolleyballMag.com – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS Georgia Tech volleyball senior outside hitter Julia Bergman has been named a 2022 VolleyballMag.com First Team All-American, the magazine announced Friday. Bergman landed on the first team for the second year in a row as he earned a total of three All-American honors from VolleyballMag.com throughout his career.

Bergman’s recognition follows three consecutive national awards by the AVCA (2022: 2nd Team, 2021: 1st Team, 2020: Honorable Mention) and is the highest individual organization of The Flats in program history. tied for the second most all-American awards. His Tech Lore fixture is one of his three ex-yellow jackets, which in his career he owns more than three national contenders from the AVCA He is the only member of the group that has been approved by the First Team. Monique Meade holds the overall record for his four All-American Honors (2009-11: Honorable Mention, 2012: Third Team) by the AVCA, and Lynette Moster has three All-American selections through the AVCA. Equaled Bergman (2002: 2nd team, 2003). -04: Third Team).

Bergman caps off her illustrious career with three AVCA national recognitions, as well as four all-regional honors, the most for a single Yellow Jacket in history. Not only is she recognized every year at The Flats, the vaunted outside hitter also owns programs for Player of the Year (2021) and Rookie of the Year (2019) only.

Expanding his trophy case, Bergman has earned ACC honors for the sixth year in a row, joining last season’s ACC Player of the Year crown, ACC Freshman of the Year and ACC All-Freshman Awards for the third consecutive year. recognized as a First Team All-ACC. during her first college season.

The explosive attacker won numerous weekly awards throughout the season. Among them is the Game Changer Division I National Player of the Week from AVCA, in addition to her four ACC Player of the Week recognitions, her second in her career. one year ago.

Bergman made waves in the Techs record book with 6th in program history in career kills (1,731), 7th all-time in single-season kills (538), and 5th in flats in career aces (164). Currently one of five Yellowjacket members in his club with 1,500 kills/1,000 digs, Gerzilian tied the program record for single match kills with 38 in the reverse sweep of Florida during the season, and 4. is the only yellow jacket to record He has 30+ kills in his career.

Bergman led the ACC by a large margin on offense, ranking 9th in kills (538) and 12th in points (603.5) in the NCAA, and in both kills per set (5.22) and points per set (5.86). We came 4th in the country. in her final season.

In another year in the record books, Georgia Tech closed out the 2022 slate 21-8 overall and 13-5 in ACC play after advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Yellow Jackets reached that mark in his third straight season, and from 2002 he became the only team in the program’s history to do so back-to-back, following White and Gold in 2004.

Initiatives to strengthen competitiveness

Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the Georgia Tech Athletics Department, and the Alexander Tharp Foundation have joined forces to launch a competitiveness initiative to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships. The initiative reached his initial fundraising goal of $2.5 million in less than six weeks and extended the goal to his $3.5 million, which he raised by December 31st. That means that if the $3.5 million fundraising goal is met, the matching gift will bring his $7 million impact to Georgia Tech track and field. To learn more and contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.

For the latest on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, follow us on Instagram (@GTVolleyball), Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Volleyball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/bergmann-selected-volleyballmag-com-first-team-all-american/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos