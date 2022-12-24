Google’s Pixel roadmap through 2025 leaked





Google has notoriously struggled to keep its smartphone plans secret over the last few years, but the latest leaks may do the trick. On Thursday, the Android Authority ruined Google’s plans for his Pixel series for the next three years.

A “reliable source” has shared the Google Pixel roadmap with the site, providing numerous details about Google’s plans for 2023, 2024 and 2025. Not set in stone. Google’s strategy is always subject to change over the next few years.

2023: Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Notepad

Google will reportedly launch two new Pixels (codenamed “Lynx” and “Felix”) around Google I/O in April or May 2023. Pixel 7a and “Felix” are foldable Pixel notepads.

According to sources, the Pixel 7a will be priced the same as the Pixel 6a in the US, so we can expect a retail price of $449. Meanwhile, Google plans to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, so the Pixel Notepad will cost $1,799.

In the fall, Google will launch the Pixel 8 (codenamed “Shiba”) and Pixel 8 Pro (codenamed “Husky”). Sources say there are no major changes from the Pixel 7 line, but the Pixel 8 will have a slightly smaller form factor and a smaller display. Both phones will also feature Google’s new “Zuma” chip. This is very likely a Tensor G3.

2024: Three Pixel 9 models in development

Google’s first mobile launch of 2024 should be the Pixel 8a (codenamed “Akita”), but if the Pixel 7a doesn’t sell well, the phone may not go on sale. Google is considering rescheduling its A-series phones and releasing them every two years instead of every year. When the Pixel 8a goes on sale, it looks like the price will go up to $499.

Regardless of the fate of the Pixel 8a, Google has big plans for the Pixel 9 series. According to sources, Google plans to release three of his Pixel 9 models in 2024. The standard model has the same design as his 2023 Pixel 8. The Pixel 9 Pro (codenamed “Komodo”) will have a 6.7-inch display. However, there’s also his third, his Pixel 9 (codenamed “Caiman”) with a 6.3-inch display, but with all the same features as the Pixel 9 Pro. The plan is clearly stuck.

All three smartphones should have a Tensor G4 chip (codenamed “Redondo”).

Google also hopes to launch a second-generation foldable phone in 2024, but we may wait to see how consumers react to the Pixel Notepad first.

2025: turning point

Given how far away 2025 is, it’s no surprise that Google’s plans are still in flux.

Google is said to be considering a phone that will compete with the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola razr. Should this come to fruition, the Pixel flip phone will reportedly launch alongside his Pixel 10 and two of his Pixel 10 Pro models in fall 2025.

Meanwhile, if the Pixel Notepad fails, Google could release four non-foldable phones instead. Google plans to release two differently sized standard models and two differently sized Pro models, much like Apple is doing with its iPhone lineup.

It will be interesting to follow Google’s moves in the coming months and years to see how well this leaked Pixel roadmap aligns with reality.

