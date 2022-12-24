YouTube Music tests live lyrics with new Cast UI





As previously hinted at, YouTube Music is getting live lyrics as part of the tweaked Casting UI that some users have already received.

A Reddit user is now seeing a new UI when casting YouTube Music from an Android phone to Chromecast Ultra. Instead of the album artwork, song titles, and artists centered on the screen, the text is left-aligned and offset to the right. This paves the way for scrolling live lyrics with the current verse highlighted in white. The background remains a blurred version of the artwork.

After the song ends, you will be presented with a ‘list of credited songwriters’. U/PmMeYourChromebook also mentions how the old central her UI reappears when lyrics are unavailable.

Live lyrics at YouTube Music casting are not currently widely deployed. I started a casting session to his Chromecast 2nd generation and Chromecast with Google TV to no avail.

Via “u/PmMeYourChromebook

Back in October, YouTube Music told users to expect “more Lyric features in the future” after expanding coverage through a partnership with MusixMatch. Google says it has “positively impacted lyric consumption rates since launch.” Earlier this month, YouTube surveyed what features free users would like and suggested “improved lyrics” as an option.

This is a feature that Google Play Music offered in late 2018, and is also a great feature of the Nest Hub and other smart displays, a feature adopted this year by Spotify, which uses the same lyrics backend.

Compared to Spotify and Apple, YouTube Music’s[再生中]The lyrics displayed on screen are static and are not highlighted while the track is playing. Presumably mobile-friendly, it’s unclear if Now Playing will be redesigned to put more emphasis on the lyrics, or if customers will have to open the center tab first. His UI on Android has been revamped, hiding the disliked button and introducing the current trend of left-aligned text.

