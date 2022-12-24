Air source heat pump can reduce biogas carbon footprint by 36%





Over the past decades, anaerobic digestion (AD) has proven to be an effective method to significantly reduce the amount of organic waste. Biogas production based on anaerobic digestion reduces the environmental footprint of organic waste and promotes a circular economy.

Now, a team of scientists led by the University of Glasgow have demonstrated that using air-source heat pumps to support anaerobic digestion can reduce carbon emissions during biogas production by more than a third. .

Anaerobic digestion uses microorganisms in the absence of oxygen to break down biodegradable materials such as food waste and sewage sludge, releasing biogas. It’s a mixture of methane and carbon dioxide that can be burned to turn turbines and produce low-carbon electricity.

During anaerobic digestion, the bioreactor is used to maintain optimum temperature and maximize the amount of biogas produced. Researchers now believe that the carbon footprint of a bioreactor heated by an air-source heat pump that draws ambient heat from the air in a low-carbon process is comparable to traditional heating systems that use renewable energy-powered boilers. We compared them to see how they fared over the length of their lifespans. gas.

Schematic of an air source heat pump supporting anaerobic digestion.Credit: University of Glasgow

For their research, the team created a computer model of heat pump thermodynamics and combined it with a machine learning-based anaerobic digestion model. They trained the new system from a database of existing studies. The researchers then tested the new model by providing never-before-seen real-world data to ensure that it produced accurate results.

They found that heat pump systems emit significantly less carbon than baseline natural gas systems when used to treat food waste and sewage sludge. It was up to 28.1% in the anaerobic digestion process maintained at a temperature of °C. At temperatures as low as 37.5C, the carbon footprint of the process was further reduced by up to 36.1%.

“This model is the first technical and environmental evaluation of how air-source heat pumps can help decarbonize biogas production processes. It suggests that the pump plays an important role,” said Dr Siming You of the James Watt School of Engineering at the University of Glasgow.

“This could help future planning to reduce the carbon footprint of municipal waste management facilities. We can also help develop the reactor,” he added. “This kind of decentralized waste recycling could go a long way in helping people produce local sources of electricity. It’s also part.”

Journal reference:

Zahra Hajabdrahi Ouderji, Rohit Gupta, Andrew McKeon, Jivin Yu, Cindy Smith, William Sloane, Simin Yu. Anaerobic Digestion and Heat Pump Integration: A Machine Learning-Based Technical and Environmental Assessment. Bioresource Technology, 2022. DOI: 10.1016/j.biortech.2022.128485

