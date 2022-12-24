Which payment service should I use?





Contactless credit cards are great, but smartphones offer even better ways to pay. Contactless phone payments allow you to pay for goods and services without the need for cards or cash.

Two of the largest contactless payment processors in existence today are Google Pay and Samsung Pay. But which of these two options is better and which one is best for you?

1. Google Pay vs. Samsung Pay: Ease of Use

If you want to access Google Pay or Samsung Pay, you’ll need to download the Samsung Wallet or Google Wallet app. Samsung Wallet is a combination of Samsung Pass and Samsung Pay, while Google Wallet is a combination of Google Wallet and Android Pay.

Google Wallet was formerly called Google Pay, but the former offers the same functionality as the latter.

Samsung smartphones should have the Samsung Wallet app installed by default, but you need to visit the Play Store to download the Google Wallet app.

Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet are by no means difficult to use, but some people want the simplest and most convenient option, especially if they don’t consider themselves tech-savvy. So let’s take a look at the user interfaces of Samsung Wallet and Google Wallet to see which one is best for you.

When you open the Samsung Wallet app, you’ll be given the option to protect your account with either a password, facial recognition, or fingerprint login.Set login options for instant access[追加]A simple home screen with buttons appears. Tap it to add payment cards, loyalty cards, vouchers, digital keys, event tickets, and even boarding passes to your account.

or at the bottom of the home screen[メニュー]Tap an option to view information you’ve already added to your account, review promotions, notifications, and settings. Overall, this app is very easy to use.

As for the Google Wallet app, the setup is a little different, but nothing complicated.

on the bottom right of the home screen[ウォレットに追加]Options (sometimes displayed as a simple +) are displayed. You can use it to add payment cards, transit passes, loyalty cards, or gift cards. The process of adding data like this is pretty straightforward, but it’s a little different depending on what you’re adding.

The app also requests that you turn on NFC (Near Field Communication) to enable contactless payments. Enabling NFC is essential if you use the app for contactless payments or scanning. However, be aware that NFC can carry certain risks and hacking is possible via this technology.

Overall, both apps are very easy to adapt and easy to navigate.

2. Google Pay vs. Samsung Pay: Security

When it comes to storing payment information and other sensitive data, it is of utmost importance that the app you choose has good security features. So what do Google Pay and Samsung Pay offer in this regard?

First, let’s look at the login options. As mentioned, the Samsung Wallet app lets you sign in with your password or fingerprint, but you can enable facial recognition if your phone supports such features. You can also sync your Samsung Wallet data with Samsung Cloud like so.

Samsung also encrypts payment information when completing transactions, transmits it through its own servers, and sends it to card providers for authorization. In some cases, you may be required to enter a one-time password. This allows the card provider to know that you are the one making the purchase.

Samsung also keeps your funds and data safe during the payment process. When you pay, the vendor only receives a token representing your payment, and the money itself is kept safe. Only when the payment is authenticated does the vendor receive the actual funds.

But Google Wallet also has some useful features that help protect you.

When it comes to accessing your account, Google Wallet offers a variety of login options including PIN, pattern, password, fingerprint, facial recognition, and iris scan. Google Wallet does not require you to provide your login credentials for small payments, but you do need to provide your login credentials for large transactions.

Google also stores your payment information on a secure, private server. If you lose your phone with an activated Google Wallet account, you can use Google Find My Device to remotely lock it and prevent others from obtaining your payment methods.

3. Google Pay vs. Samsung Pay: Supported Cards

So you want to use a contactless payment app. But does it support your payment method?

Let’s start with Samsung Wallet. The app supports American Express, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover payment networks.

When it comes to cards, Samsung supports various providers such as:

Capital One Bank of America Chase Wells Fargo CITI USAA PNC TD Bank BBVA Compass Fifth Third Bank Navy Federal Credit Union Sun Trust Regions BB&T Synchrony Bank

But that’s not all. Samsung Wallet lets you add loyalty cards, boarding passes (for some airlines), event tickets (for some venues), vouchers, and digital keys for the Samsung SmartThings app. So this app is not only useful for direct payments. Passes and coupons can also be used conveniently.

Google Wallet, on the other hand, supports the following payment networks: American Express, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover.

When it comes to cards, Google Wallet supports various providers such as:

AMEX BAC Capital One Green Dot Barclays US BBVA Compass NFCU HSBC CITI PNC Synchrony Wells Fargo US Bank USAA

Like Samsung Wallet, Google Wallet supports several additional types of data such as train tickets, loyalty cards, and gift cards for various services. However, Google Wallet is still not accepting ticket uploads.

4. Google Pay vs. Samsung Pay: Availability

Both Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. However, as Samsung Wallet is designed for Samsung phones, the functionality available in this application is more limited.

However, both of these apps are free to download and use, so you don’t have to shell out extra cash for convenient and seamless payments.

verdict

When it comes to Samsung Wallet and Google Wallet, there are no clear winners. Both of these apps offer robust security features and simple user interfaces while supporting a variety of payment methods.

However, if you’re not using a Samsung phone or smartwatch, Google Wallet, which can be used across devices, might be a better choice.

If you want to streamline your payment methods, vouchers, and gift cards without using multiple devices and cards, consider one of the apps above. Samsung Wallet and Google Wallet simplify everyday payments and protect card data without the need for additional accessories.

