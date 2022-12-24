Google pixel 7 Pro surpasses iPhone 14 Pro Max





It’s true that the iPhone has dominated many areas of the smartphone industry for years. Unlike other brands, Apple doesn’t pack a lot of hardware specs into its smartphones. Still, the iPhone can match the performance of nearly any phone with the highest specs. He has two factors in this. First of all, Apple has been using its own operating system since day one. As such, their software is highly optimized for the type of hardware they use to build their phones.

In other words, no matter how low the specs are, it outperforms most phones out there.Thanks to software optimizations. Second, Apple builds its phones using proprietary chipsets. Apple’s Bionic chipset is built with iOS in mind. So combining both can provide the best user experience. No lag, overheating, or unnecessary battery drain. This has been the iPhone’s main selling point for years.

Android phones don’t have their own components

On the other hand, almost all Android devices use components from various manufacturers. Almost every Android maker uses his Snapdragon or MediaTek chipsets. These chipsets may be very good, but they are not optimized for any particular phone. Therefore, it is very difficult for these phones to compete with something like Apple’s iPhone.

Software processing is another challenge for most Android smartphones. The official Android operating system used by almost all Android smartphones is provided by Google. Again, Android smartphone makers will struggle to optimize the OS for their smartphones. In fact, many manufacturers are trying to optimize Android for their brand. But this rather makes the software heavier than before. Therefore, the operating system runs a little slower than expected.

The iPhone, on the other hand, doesn’t have to go through all these hassles. Everything is optimized for your hardware. So it doesn’t have to be on a roof spec sheet to work well. Make your iPhone look like it’s in a league of its own.

Google Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor Chip

But that is no longer the case. Thanks to Google and Tensor Chip. Google phones have always delivered great features from the beginning. Speed, fluency, battery life, camera. But it had little chance to compete with the iPhone. This was because they used a different chipset just like other manufacturers.

Finally, the Google Tensor Chip came along and changed everything. Of course, the first Tensor Chip had many problems. But that doesn’t seem to be the case with the new Tensor G2 chip. In fact, it’s all that the Tensor G1 chip lacked. If I were Apple, I’d be worried.

With its own software (Android) and its own chipset (Tensor), Google Pixel phones have what it takes to get Apple in serious trouble. If you’re an Apple user, let me tell you, you have very little to brag about.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has many features that make it better than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. In fact, most reviewers say the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the smartest smartphone in the world at the moment. In this article, we discuss his five areas where the Google Pixel 7 Pro beats the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So if you’re confused about which of the two phones to buy, read on first.

1. Google Pixel 7 Pro price

Let’s talk about the price first. Buying a smartphone without considering price is unthinkable. That’s why almost all manufacturers reveal their prices when they announce new smartphones. The question is, what determines the price of a smartphone? Specs are the answer. The higher the specs, the more expensive it is. It’s that simple.

Giztina news of the week

No one wants to spend more than $1,000 ($1,000) on a slow, laggy phone. Because expensive phones need to look, feel and work like expensive phones. The iPhone 14 Pro Max sells for around $1,400, which makes a lot of sense. Because it has enough specs to match the price.

But what if you could get even better specs for about $300 less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max? That’s what the Google Pixel 7 Pro is for. The best phone at the best price. The 512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max sells for $1,399, while the 512GB version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is just $1,099. Google is trying to prove that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get the best smartphone.

2. Google Pixel 7 Pro Metal Camera Bump

I know a lot of people would argue that this is nothing to compare. but please wait a moment. Please tell me the reason. I’ve seen a lot of iPhone users with broken camera bumps, even with an iPhone case on. I’ve also seen some Pixel 6 phones with the same issue. I think Google saw it too. So that’s why the Pixel 7 series now uses a metal camera bump instead of glass.

We’re talking about durability here. In this case, the Google Pixel 7 Pro beats the iPhone 14 Pro Max when it comes to durability. The Pixel 7 Pro’s camera ridge also helps keep the phone steady when using it on a flat surface.

3.Google Speech Recognition

Google Tensor Chip is all about artificial intelligence and software processing. Apple’s voice recognition is undoubtedly very good. But we’re talking about voice recognition that’s so good that it can even sense your emotions.

If you’ve tried voice recognition on both phones, you’ll notice that Google is miles ahead in this area. Google’s speech recognition works like a human. I know where to put a comma, where to put a period, even where to put a punctuation mark.

The Google Pixel 7’s voice recognition accuracy is practically unmatched by any other phone. You can even detect and separate your own voice from the other person’s voice when you’re talking to someone.

4. Fingerprint Scanner

Most users seem to appreciate having multiple ways to unlock their phone. Ever since Apple removed the traditional home button from iPhones, all iPhones have always lacked fingerprint scanners.

Undoubtedly, facial recognition works very accurately and is very secure. A fingerprint scanner would have been even better, even though Face ID still worked.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, uses both facial recognition and a fingerprint scanner. And let’s not forget that it’s a lot cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

5. 4K video recording

Now, before I tell you that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has 4K video recording, hear me out first. Most phones can record in his 4K, not just iPhones. But the Google Pixel 7 Pro can do things other smartphones can’t with 4K video recording.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro allows you to record video at 4K 60fps and switch lenses without stopping video recording. You can quickly switch from the main lens to wide-angle and telephoto lenses. Video recording is still in progress. Sorry, iPhone 14 Pro Max can’t do that without pausing the video.

There are two or three more areas we can talk about. But it gets dark at night. These are the top five areas where the Google Pixel 7 Pro dominates the iPhone 14 Pro Max. please confirm.

