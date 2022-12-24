Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Which Should You Buy?





Source: Google

google pixel 7

Google didn’t reinvent the wheel with the Pixel 7, but with its improved camera, next-generation Tensor G2 chipset, and Google’s awesome feature-packed software, the Pixel 7 is, for most people, better than the OnePlus 10T. An excellent choice.

One Plus 10T

The OnePlus 10T offers the power (and thermal consistency) of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Oxygen OS and one of the best 120Hz screens on the Android market. Unfortunately, its shortcomings make it too difficult to recommend over the Google Pixel 7.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Deciding which Android phone to use as your next daily driver can be difficult. Most of the big names in the smartphone business keep updating their flagship product lineups every year, and although Google and OnePlus both launch smartphones at similar prices, there are significant differences.

The Google Pixel 7 and OnePlus 10T are some of the best Android phones you can buy right now, but when you tear down the two phones and compare them, the Pixel 7 is the clear winner most of the time. specific niche.

specification

google pixel 7

Oneplus 10T

SoCs

Google Tensor G2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

screen

6.3 inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz

6.7 inch 1080p OLED, 120Hz

sheep

8GB

8GB, 16GB

storage

128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB

battery

4,355mAh

4,800mAh

operating system

Android 13

Oxygen OS 12.1, Android 12

front camera

10.8MP, f/2.2

16MP f/2.4

rear camera

50MP Wide (f/1.85), 12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2, 114° FoV)

50MP f/1.8 primary, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 macro

charging

20W wired, up to 20W wireless

125W (US), 150W (International)

IP rating

IP68

IP54

starting price

$599 USD

$650 USD

These phones may look more similar than they actually are due to the main rear camera, storage options, and $50 price difference. However, with both phones, the differences become apparent, starting with the hardware.

Google Pixel 7 vs OnePlus 10T comparison: price, availability and network connectivity

Google is always making Pixel phones widely available. Here in the US, it’s available on any network. So no matter which of the big three companies you work for, the Pixel 7 can take advantage of that network. Unlike the OnePlus 10T, which only supports sub-6 bands, the Pixel 7 will support sub-6 and mmWave 5G, so this includes any 5G network you want to use. But the OnePlus 10T is readily available statewide and works with any carrier, so you don’t have to worry about switching networks.

The OnePlus 10T is slightly more expensive than the Google Pixel, and at $650 with 8GB of RAM, it’s on par with Google’s phones. OnePlus has the option to add up to 16GB of RAM, but it costs $150 more than the Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Hardware and Design

Out of the box, the Pixel 7 feels like a high-end phone thanks to its metal frame, and the OnePlus 10T’s plastic frame makes it feel like a hand, even though both phones have glass backs. Lower it down a bit. The OnePlus is a bigger phone, which can also affect how you find the phone in your hand.

The OnePlus 10T’s display is better than the Pixel 7’s. A big part of that is thanks to the adaptive refresh rate, which reaches up to 120Hz. Most top-end Android phones have reached that point, but Google opted to put up to 90Hz in the Pixel 7 and keep 120Hz in the Google Pixel 7 Pro. , reaching up to 1,400 nits in the sun and bright light.

Both phones can be unlocked with Face Unlock or a fingerprint scanner under the display, but neither phone has the best implementation we’ve seen. It’s in the odd position of being at the bottom of the screen instead of at the top like most phones in . It’s fairly accurate, which is a good thing, but it can be a little hard to use because of its location.The Pixel 7’s scanner is better than the previous model, but it’s not as reliable as we’d like. is not.

The Pixel 7 is a smaller phone, so it makes sense for it to have a smaller battery, but oddly enough, battery performance is pretty much the same on the two phones. The OnePlus 10T and Pixel 7 should get you through the day on average. If you spend a lot of time on screen, you should be plugging in late at night. However, charging is another story. The OnePlus 10T charges blazingly fast, up to 100% in just 20 minutes, thanks to the ultra-strong charging brick that comes with the phone, while the Pixel takes hours. Charging is so fast that you might not miss the fact that the 10T doesn’t support wireless charging.

Finally, a camera comparison shows why the Pixel 7 is considered one of the best compact smartphone cameras on the market. Both phones have 50MP as the main rear camera, but the Google Pixel 7 beats the 10T in almost every aspect. Color, sharpness, and detail all look better on the Pixel 7 when using the primary shooter. It gets even better when you switch ultra-wide-angle lenses. That’s just 8MP on the OnePlus phone versus 12MP on the Pixel 7.

Sure, the OnePlus 10T has a third camera on the back, but the 2MP macro lens serves such a niche purpose and still doesn’t quite do it justice enough to be very notable. If you want a better camera, the Google Pixel 7 should definitely be your choice.

Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Software and Performance

The OnePlus 10T boasts super-powerful hardware that allows for massive performance. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is what powers all of the most powerful flagships in the Android market these days, and it’s sure to handle anything you throw at it. 16 GB of RAM is pretty impressive if you want to spend the extra money without being shoddy.

Easily load the latest mobile games like Apex Legends Mobile and play them with the buttery smoothness that AAA gaming demands. I’m not saying Google’s own Tensor G2 can’t work, it certainly does, but for those very intensive workloads the One Plus 10T will likely serve you better There is. Unfortunately, the software experience between the two devices is very different.

With Google Pixel you get a much more streamlined Android 13 experience. Google is the mastermind behind his OS, so you’ll find the latest and greatest features available with his three years of Android updates the company has promised. Our experience with OxygenOS 12.1 (OnePlus’ Android skin) wasn’t the most impressive, with OnePlus promising only three major Android updates for him.

These Android updates could roll out very slowly, with Android 13 expected to arrive on the OnePlus 10T by late summer 2022. OxygenOS 13 has just started rolling out to users for Winter 2022. The 7 brings a clean and simple approach to Android, making it the perfect phone if you want a premium software experience.

Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Which Should You Buy?

The Google Pixel 7 is the better phone for most people. Combined with its better camera performance, more streamlined software, slightly lower price, and mmWave 5G support, it’s a better package that smartphone users will happily put in their pocket. Yes, the display is a bit bad and you may not get 16GB of RAM, but unless you need that, the Pixel 7 feels everything a flagship phone does in your hand.

I think the OnePlus 10T has a niche. If you’re looking for the best Android phones for gaming and don’t like how many of them are near (or above) the $1,000 threshold, the 10T is for mobile gamers could be an affordable smartphone for It definitely has the power and performance to play all your favorite games.

Source: Google

google pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 outperforms the OnePlus 10T in almost every metric, making it suitable for everyday driving for most people. It may be, but its price, feature set, and software performance make it shine as brightly as you’d expect from Google’s Pixel line.

Oneplus 10T

We think the OnePlus 10T will be a decent phone for gamers on a budget, but it’s hard to ignore its shortcomings and suggest it as an everyday driver. Even so, it can be a bit of a pain to carry around every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-7-vs-oneplus-10t/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos