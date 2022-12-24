This supermarket doesn’t trust self-checkout shoppers, so it introduced — oh, this





Don’t forget your receipt.

The impact of new technology can creep in.

When I first saw self-checkouts in supermarkets, I thought they weren’t for me, but they would please someone buying one or two things.

But over time, I’ve been experiencing regressive feelings about the tendency to replace humans with (imperfect) technology.

Every time I was forced to self check out at Heathrow Airport, I had a bad experience.

For some reason, the machine wouldn’t let me pay without the help of a store employee.

Then, seeing pictures of long lines waiting for human cashiers and ignoring self-checkouts, I began to wonder if some humans were actively rebelling.

Then I learned that some supermarket chains were removing self-checkout lanes.

In addition, other supermarket chains had employees stationed at self checkouts to verify that payments were actually made.

I’ve been wondering what’s wrong with this photo. Why did all these great supermarkets suddenly experience a lack of human trust?

It’s often quicker to go to a human cashier. They are good at what they do, they know all the produce codes, and they do the bagging for you.

Going to self checkout means trying to do the job without any prior training.

But now the big supermarket chain has introduced another fine wheeze. British chain Sainsbury’s has barriers installed after self-checkout.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, self-checkout operators must scan receipts before leaving the building.

Imagine the frustration of shoppers. Self checkout is meant to be faster. Now there’s one more thing the shopper has to remember to complete the task.

Now, let’s hear what one disgruntled Sainsbury customer had to say. [people] Everyone is taken hostage against their will because they refuse to let people leave without scanning receipts they don’t choose to get first. what do they do? Take someone hostage and rifle the bag before freeing you? “

I think it is very possible. You’ll probably need to hire a full-time self-checkout security guard, who will pay you more than you pay the cashier.

Of course, it’s understandable that retailers want to save money with technology. Supermarket retail is a low-margin business. Walmart has even threatened to close stores due to increased theft.

Moreover, Sainsbury’s claims that this is “not a new security measure nor a feature of the few stores with self-service checkout areas.” (I wonder what kind of store the company will choose to enjoy this wonderful service.)

Technology is often used to convert customers into employees, but it doesn’t do enough for them.

Isn’t it ironic to claim to offer customers a quick way out and put up barriers to prevent it?

Technology has always been seen as having an uplifting effect. But here it’s just the opposite. Doesn’t going to the cashier make you feel free? It’s also more human.

Ah, but this may just be a hoax. Soon we will have tiny chips implanted in our hands that allow us to identify individuals. That way, your credit card will be charged directly each time you scan.

And let’s not forget, supermarkets can know exactly where we live. Just in case, I get it.

