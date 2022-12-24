A little-known tech stock could be the next big thing in 2023





[Editor’s note: “One Little-Known Tech Stock Could Be the Next Big Thing in 2023” was previously published in November 2022. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]

Innovation is often said to be a linear process. First, someone has a great idea. The idea is then developed and refined. And eventually it will be put into practice and open to the public.

But the reality is much more complicated than that. Innovation comes from a diverse group of people coming together to share ideas and expertise.

Yes, the linear model of innovation is a general idea of ​​how new technologies are created. But that’s not the only way to think about innovation. There is also an iterative model in which basic research, practical invention, and business leadership all play a role.

In this model each step builds on the previous one. Practical inventions are born from basic research, which lead to new businesses and products. This model has been successful in the past, especially with transistors.

Transistors were invented as a result of research in quantum theory and surface state physics. But scientists weren’t the only ones involved in its development. Engineers and executives helped move the project forward. Heck, even Albert Einstein stopped by to offer his insight!

A collaborative effort on this linear model suggests that new technologies do not always progress in a straight line from basic research to practical application.

CRISPR is a technology with wide-ranging implications for gene editing and the treatment of disease. At first, its development seemed consistent with a linear model. Researchers such as Francisco Mogica pursued the oddities of nature out of sheer curiosity. And it laid the groundwork for applied technologies such as gene editing and tools to fight coronaviruses.

But like the transistor, it wasn’t a one-way, linear progression. Instead, there was a repetitive dance between the scientist, the practical inventor, and his leader of the business. These various people have informed and driven each other in a truly collaborative effort that has led to groundbreaking and practical applications of CRISPR. And now it’s being used to edit genes and treat disease.

Today we are on the verge of another groundbreaking innovation bordering gene editing — the future of computing evolves beyond computers…

Frankly, the company behind this innovation could be the next Microsoft (MSFT).

Seriously — this is an early-stage company founded by the smartest people on the planet.

It may be the most promising tech startup in the world right now. Yet virtually no one is talking about it…

Today, it’s your turn to learn about this tech stock, the groundbreaking industry behind it, and why it could be the next big ‘home run’ investment.

The computing revolution has changed the world in the last 50 years

The world has changed a lot in the last 40 years. And most of these changes revolve around her one key innovation: the computer.

In the 1980s, the world was amazed by this groundbreaking innovation. In theory, it can be programmed to do any task. Over time, these computers became more powerful. The underlying code has been made more robust. And humans began using them for everything from work to communication to play.

And then the computing revolution went mainstream.

It’s no accident that all of today’s multi-trillion dollar companies are computing companies in one way or another.

Microsoft makes computers. So does Apple (AAPL). Meta (META), like Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), builds applications for use on computers. Nvidia (NVDA) makes chips for computers. So does Intel (INTC). Not surprisingly, all of these stocks turned early investors into millionaires.

In short, computers have greatly changed our lives over the last 40 years. The computing companies that pioneered these changes have become some of the most powerful companies in the world. And its shareholders became the richest people in the world.

But why am I telling you all this?

Because today we face another technological revolution that could be as big as or even bigger than the computing revolution. And there’s one tech stock that’s very susceptible to that benefit.

Computing Revolution 2.0

In many ways, the new technological revolution I’m talking about is Computing Revolution 2.0.

It’s basically the computing revolution of the last 40 years, applied to biology instead.

What I am talking about is rewriting the code of life through a new field of technology called synthetic biology. This is a much bigger undertaking than rewriting machine code.

I know. Sounds crazy. But scientifically speaking, it’s perfectly plausible. Plus, it’s happening right now as you read this.

Remember Biology 101? Structurally speaking, cells are like computers. It is a very powerful machine that works with “digital codes”. The only difference is that computer code is made up of 1’s and 0’s. And the cell’s “code” is in Gs, Cs, As, and Ts, her four nucleobases in the nucleic acid of DNA.

So, in theory, we can manipulate the code of life by changing the order of the nucleobases. This is like manipulating computer code by permuting the 1’s and 0’s in the code base.

So you can “code” living things in much the same way that you “code” inanimate objects such as phones and computers.

That’s what synthetic biology is all about. You program your cells like you program a computer—by changing the DNA code within your cells.

If you read it and think it sounds like a profound undertaking, you are not wrong. This is a serious undertaking, with serious financial implications.

Possibility to change the world

You probably don’t need to state this, just make it clear enough. The emerging field of synthetic biology has the potential to change the world.

Over the last 50 years, we’ve figured out how to manipulate inanimate code. See how it changed the world. I’m currently figuring out how to manipulate the code of life.

If you think the computing revolution has changed the world, you haven’t seen anything yet…

Synthetic biology allows us to manipulate the cords of crops to make them more resistant to pests and weather. You can manipulate the cancer patient’s code to get rid of the cancer. And you can manipulate the yeast code to make better beer.

In fact, synthetic biology could be the solution to the myriad of problems facing the world today!

For example, consider the recent surge in gasoline prices. These are by-products of America and Europe’s dependence on Russian oil. Such dependencies may be resolved by synthetic biology. We can use it to manipulate the oil and gas code to make it much more efficient and plentiful. can be completely eliminated.

Or what about these soaring grocery prices? That, too, is a byproduct of America and Europe’s dependence on Russian wheat. Again, synthetic biology could solve that problem. Advanced symbio technology can be employed to improve domestic wheat yields and increase domestic production. Then enough wheat could be produced domestically in the United States without needing imports from Russia. Problem solved!

The list goes on and on. Synthetic biology will not only change the world. It has the potential to solve most of the world’s current problems!

As mentioned earlier, the opportunities in this emerging industry are enormous and urgent.

And at the heart of this fast-moving, multi-trillion dollar tech revolution is a penny stock with huge potential.

Why buy this tech stock now?

Before I talk about this promising tech stock, let me first say that synthetic biology is not a new concept.

But for years it was just a concept and nothing more.

Because, as you can imagine, rewriting life’s code is very complicated. The human body is a wonder. Much more complicated than a computer. Each person has a different “code”. And each living specimen – plants, crops, fish – has a different “code” than humans.

To read all these different codes, we need to employ advanced DNA sequencing methods. And they are among the most complex in the world. Then you have to use DNA synthesis or printing to rewrite their code. And it’s so complex that sequencing looks like child’s play.

In short, the universe of synthetic biology is much more infinite and complex than that of classical computing. So, while we’ve made great strides in programming computers over the last 40 years, little progress has been made in programming cells.

until now.

Recent advances in artificial intelligence have sped up the DNA sequencing process. Also, innovations in classical computing techniques have improved the accuracy of DNA synthesis and printing. This combination made it possible for synthetic biology to work in the real world.

As you read this, food companies are using synthetic biology to create pest-resistant crops. Brewery companies use it to create higher yielding yeast. Biotech companies are also using SymBio to produce new vaccines and medicines.

Thus begins the synthetic biology revolution — the biggest technological paradigm shift since the advent of computers.

A final word on this peerless tech stock

At the center of this revolution is one of the world’s most promising startups today.

A company founded by some of the world’s most pioneering experts in this field. And it’s backed by some of the largest and most successful venture capital firms to date.

The company has developed a unique breakthrough technology that directly addresses the AI ​​mechanics that drive this entire revolution.

Frankly, the technology is second to none. And through numerous partnerships with major food and pharmaceutical companies, we are using it to change the world today.

Folks, this company is the “next big thing.” Microsoft of the synthetic biology revolution.

A meager $10,000 investment in early Microsoft is worth millions today.

And we believe that a $10,000 investment in this technology stock today could be worth millions of dollars in the future.

Please remember what I said. This is a tech stock and what you need to hear today.

Fortunately, that’s also one of the things I want to talk about today.

Find out more about the explosive stocks billionaires are buying and the world-changing revolution it’s pioneering.

As of the issuance date, Luke Lango did not have any positions (directly or indirectly) in the securities referenced in this article.

