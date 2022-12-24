



ChatGPT, a conversational bot recently launched by OpenAI, has caused a technical storm. Built on top of OpenAIs GPT-3, it can answer questions, reject inappropriate requests, and clarify its limitations. As such, bots could eventually render traditional search engines obsolete. expressed. This concern is valid because bots go beyond simple searches and can create seemingly intelligent paragraphs based on user input and questions.

Using bots to write research articles is a great use case. This article may be based entirely on previous scientific literature that was part of ChatGPT’s training. As an experiment, I queried ChatGPT about the future of technology and got the following responses:

One trend that is expected to continue in the future is the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. These technologies are already being used in various industries and are expected to become more popular in the future. It can be used to improve decision making, automate processes, and analyze large amounts of data.

Another trend is the continuous integration of technology into our daily lives. This includes developing the Internet of Things (IoT). This involves connecting everyday objects to the Internet so that they can communicate and exchange data. This could lead to the creation of smart homes and smart cities, where devices and infrastructure are connected and work together to improve efficiency and convenience.

ChatGPT continues with two paragraphs talking about renewable energy in AR/VR and AI-generated articles. This output on technology trends is impressive because it is compelling, valid and non-plagiarized. ChatGPT also has its own limitation notes. As an example, the bot explains that he will be trained on data up to 2021, so he cannot comment on technology highlights beyond 2022.

I’m traveling to Varanasi soon, so I tested ChatGPT’s planning capabilities and asked it to create a 2-day, 3-night itinerary. It did a commendable job, and the family didn’t know it was a bot-generated plan:

First day:

l Arrive in Varanasi and check into your accommodation.

Explore the city and visit famous ghats such as Dasaswamedh Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat.

l In the evening, attend the Aarti ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

the 2nd day:

l Take a boat ride on the Ganges to see the ghats and temples from the river.

l Visit the Sarnath Museum, which houses relics from the Buddhist era.

l In the evening, visit the Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum to see its collection of art, sculptures and artifacts.

Third day:

lVisit Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the most important temples in Varanasi.

l Stroll through the narrow streets of the Old Town to see the local markets and shop for souvenirs.

l In the evening, attend the Aruthi ceremony at Manikarnika Ghat.

Day 4:

l Depart from Varanasi.

This itinerary can be modified based on personal interests and length of trip. Varanasi is a city with a rich cultural and spiritual history and is full of temples, ghats and museums to visit. We recommend that you also set aside time to relax and explore the city at your own pace.

ChatGPT can also write poetry. It worked fine to generate a poem about Varanasi:

Varanasi, the city of ancient lore

A holy and pure place where the river Ganges flows

Temples and Ghats, Spiritual Cores

A place of pilgrimage forever

The scent of incense in the winding alleys

The sound of temple bells, sacred beings

Sages and Scholar Seeking Enlightenment

Seeking salvation, in a vibrant city

Arti at night, a sight to behold

A flickering flame, a story yet to be told

Prayers and Offerings, Sacred Rituals

A moment of peace in the hustle and bustle of the city

Varanasi, a city of tradition and faith

A place of wonder, an eternal embrace

Journey of the soul to those who seek

Sacred goal to the city of enlightenment

ChatGPT can certainly demonstrate the power of conversational AI based on historical search, plan, and write data. Bots can also provide a starting point for several other applications, such as writing scripts, diet plans, exercise plans, and code creation.

Emotions may be the last line of defense in human writing and conversation.

