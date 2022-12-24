where is santa claus now Check NORAD or Google trackers to find him





Staten Island, New York Happy Christmas Eve! When you’re having a good time with your friends and family, laughing together, exchanging gifts, you might ask, “When will Santa Claus come?

Whether you do it once a day or 30 times a day, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Google provide accurate answers.

Starting at 6am on December 24th, NORAD’s Track Santa program will be launched with updates on where you can find Santa Claus and his trusty reindeer as they travel the world. For those interested in following, visit NORADSanta.org or call toll-free 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to get updates directly from the experts , download the NORAD app.

If you need multiple sources of proof that Santa’s sleigh is really coming to town, check out the Google Santa Tracker, Google’s version of the tracker. If you have little ones who can’t wait for Santa to come, time them with Google’s special games, music and spinning display of feisty elves.

History of the NORAD Santa Tracker

NORAD has tracked Santa’s flights since 1958. But the tradition began in his 1955 with its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD).

At the time, an ad for Sears Roebuck, a Colorado Springs-based company, incorrectly printed a phone number for children to call Santa. I was able to get in touch with the operations hotline. Rather than hang up on the children, the staff let them know where Santa was.

In 1958, this tradition shifted to NORAD, the North American aerospace warning and defense organization run by the United States and Canada.

