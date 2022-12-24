How to track Santa Claus this Christmas Eve • TechCrunch





If you are a parent of young children, you probably hear this often on Christmas Eve: Where is Santa now? Tracking tools like the NORAD Santa Tracker and Google’s Santa Tracker let everyone know when Santa’s Christmas is coming.

Here’s how to follow Santa’s journey this Christmas Eve.

Track Santa Claus with NORAD

NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) developed the first Santa Tracker in 1955. It used to be a boring animation of Santa’s sleigh and reindeer flying across the map, but NORAD has added many features in recent years such as fun features. Minigames, videos, stories, Christmas music.

The NORAD Santa Tracker visually depicts Santa’s journey in 3D instead of a 2D model, as the platform is built on Cesium’s open source 3D mapping library. It also uses satellite imagery from Bing Maps, which makes the earth look more realistic.

In addition to tracker tools, users can also see Santa cams. This camera captures Santa as he travels around the world delivering presents to every kid on his lovely list.

NORAD’s website features Santa’s Arctic Village and includes a holiday countdown, arcade-style games, music for children, an online library, and a variety of videos available to watch on NORAD’s official YouTube channel.

The NORAD Santa tracker is available at noradsanta.org. Alternatively, you can download the official NORAD Tracks Santa app on Apple’s AppStore or Google Play Store. The website is available in English, Chinese, French, Spanish, Japanese, German, Italian and Portuguese.

You can also track Santa through NORAD Tracker’s social media accounts such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For a more intimate experience, call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6732). Talk to your organization’s call center volunteers to get Santa’s whereabouts updated.

Additionally, through a partnership with Amazon, NORAD will enable Amazon Alexa users to track Santa. Users can open the Amazon Alexa app, navigate to Skills & Games, and search for the NORAD Tracks Santa skill. Once enabled, you can ask “Alexa, where’s Santa?” You can also say “Alexa, call Santa” and a hilarious man will answer the call with you and your child. There is also an option to leave him a voicemail message for him.

Track Santa Claus with Google

Google’s Santa Tracker was launched in 2004 and simulates Santa’s chase. The website features a live map of Santa’s current location, next stops, a live video feed of the route, and estimated arrival times at each location. It also shows the total distance Santa has traveled so far and how many presents he has delivered.

During December, the page will function as Santa’s Village, where users can play mini-games, take quizzes, watch animated videos, and explore other interactive activities. For example, players can create their own elves in his Google’s ‘Elf Maker’ game or host concerts in ‘Elf Jamband’. Kids can also learn how to code with easy and fun tutorials like “Code Boogie”.

Additionally, users can locate Santa with the help of Google Assistant. You can ask, “Hey Google, where’s Santa?” Or “What’s New in the North Pole?” Watch her North Pole Newscast on Google to hear what Santa and the Elves were up to that day.

With Google Assistant, you can even summon Santa himself. When you call him, Santa is rehearsing for a concert and asks for your music expert advice.

Also, don’t forget to ask your Google Assistant to tell you Santa jokes.

