After overseeing one of the biggest settlements in FTC history, Lina Khan looks to the future : NPR





NPR’s Andrew Limbong talks to Federal Trade Commission Chairman Lina Khan about her work on antitrust in technology and her vision for the future of the office.

Andrew Limbon, Host:

For anyone who plays video games, watches TV, or uses the internet, our next guest has a very important job. Lina Khan is the chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, the FTC. And since taking the job, she’s changed the way many people see the sector through her aggressive approach to what she sees as unfair ways of competing, such as large companies buying out smaller competitors. It’s been a big year for mergers and acquisitions, especially in the tech sector, so I called Lina Khan to talk about her work in this area and her vision for the FTC going forward. I asked in detail. Chairman Rina Khan, welcome to the program.

Lina Khan: I’m glad you’re here.

Limbon: Okay. We want to bring you news about Fortnite, Epic, and more. First, for those unfamiliar with this department, what is your job like?

Khan: So the job of the Federal Trade Commission is to stop unfair methods of competition and stop unfair or deceptive practices in the marketplace. And what that generally means is to strive to ensure that the economy operates in a fair manner and that consumers are not harmed by illegal business practices. We do this by implementing personal protections.

Limbon: So, before you came to the FTC, you were widely known for your writing on antitrust law. – And your fresh perspective on monopoly power in the digital age. – For example, has your perception of the FTC and its work changed since you were in command?

Khan: One of the important things to remember about the FTC is, as you know, this is an agency that was created by Congress over 100 years ago. It was created in 1914 against the background of the Robber Baron and the industrial giants of his time. So there was a steel monopoly. Monopolies were popping up in every field, exercising power in ways that Congress was so concerned about at the time. So this is an agency with an incredible history and an incredible legacy. In many ways, I think agency resources are not keeping up. Fundamentally, in 1980 the budget was severely cut and has not really recovered since.

So there are about 1,100 people who are truly in charge of being on the front lines of some of the biggest challenges and problems facing Americans. So we often don’t have the resources to fully confront some of the biggest companies in the economy, who are very powerful and very wealthy. So it could be something like a David and Goliath dynamic. is a small institution.

Limbon: Let’s talk a little bit about the video game industry. As you know, this week at Fortnite and Epic he saw one of the biggest settlements in FTC history. $520 million for unwanted in-game purchases and alleged violations of child privacy laws. Since one of the main issues is children talking to adults, I would like to focus on the issue of children’s privacy. – causes all sorts of problems. But connecting with other players via chat has been like the bread and butter of so many online games, right? And what signal does it send to other video game makers?

Khan: A set of privacy policies that companies must adhere to if they actively target their products or services to children, or if they know those services are being used by children. There are laws and privacy rules. This is based on the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. And this points to a certain kind of requirement related to the need to obtain parental consent, which should have certain provisions in place by default. There were all sorts of privacy protections they ignored. One of the results was to effectively enable her real-time communication with strangers online.

And what we have seen is that children are subjected to online bullying, blackmail, harassment, and sometimes sexual abuse, leading to significant trauma and even self-harm by children and teens. So, we took action on that this week and made an important settlement that Epic will comply with to ensure that children’s privacy and teens’ online privacy are protected by default. We have introduced an important requirement that must be

Limbon: In response, Epic released a statement. “No developer makes a game with the intention of ending up here. The video game industry is a place of fast-changing innovation, where player expectations are high and where new ideas matter most. Decades ago. Statutes written in ‘doesn’t specify how the gaming ecosystem works.’ And I think you get this kind of backlash often — right? – From companies that want to innovate and merge with other companies for profit. How would you answer the argument that innovation and acquisitions are necessary to be dynamic and competitive?

KHAN: The FTC is all about innovation, and a lot of our job is to help companies compete in a fair way. This is what drives innovation in the first place. I think you’ve seen all sorts of examples where monopolies, once incumbent, don’t have the same incentive to innovate. That means keeping the market open to new entrants, startups and entrepreneurs. This is very important for innovation. And enforcing antitrust laws is very important for that.

We also have to be very careful about what companies call innovation. Sometimes it can be illegal, right? Looking back at the subprime mortgage crisis that left millions of Americans homeless, a lot of the financial tricks that financial institutions deployed, they were describing innovation, right? to help companies innovate in legitimate ways by actually improving their business practices or offering products and services that Americans actually want, rather than simply refining ways to trick people. Close scrutiny is required to ensure that

Limbon: Now you’re in a bit of a lawsuit to stop Meta from buying the virtual reality company Within. Metahead’s Mark Zuckerberg testified in court this week and claimed to be on his side. You know – and I know you can’t go into the details. ? – Such as communication and video games. VR is a relatively new world right now. So why did the FTC feel the need to intervene here?

Khan: Well, I can’t speak to the details of that lawsuit. – The moment when existing platforms feel most threatened is when new technologies emerge that threaten to eliminate them. We saw this recently when we looked at the transition from desktop to mobile. For example, the Justice Department lawsuit against Google said that as the market shifted from desktop to mobile, Google felt threatened. It is therefore the moment of technology transition that potentially threatens incumbents the most, while potentially new platforms emerge and offer the opportunity to bring real competition to the market with new start-ups. And that is where we as enforcers need to be most vigilant.

Limbon: Yes. So what are your predictions for 2023? What are you guarding for? what are you looking at

Khan: Look, we’re taking this work further. We are currently revising our merger guidelines. It may sound a bit technical, but it’s basically an enforcement manual that sets out what mergers are illegal. We also recently disclosed that, as I mentioned earlier, we are pursuing unfair methods of competition. And over the next year, we’ll see what that really means. One example we’ve shared publicly is thinking about what we can do about non-compete clauses. So this is where companies require workers to sign a right to retire for a better job, which stifles not only basic individual freedom and mobility, but also innovation and dynamism. There is likely to be.

It also began issuing strong consumer protection regulations to allow refunds to consumers who have been unlawfully defrauded or defrauded. Surprisingly, even if the company defrauded the consumer, the FTC may not actually be authorized to take the stolen money from the consumer. And then we started making all sorts of rules to finally be able to do that. So, for example, if they were duped by false earnings claims or fake reviews that a company was creating online, we want to make sure Americans are being totally taken care of. , this is already a work in progress that we hope to continue building and complete next year.

Limbon: Rina Khan is chairman of the Federal Trade Commission. She has been active since June of last year. Prior to that, she was an Associate Professor of Law at Columbia Law School. Chairman Rina Khan, thank you for joining us.

Khan: Thank you for coming.

