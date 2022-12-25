Combining data-driven innovation with sustainable PC design





Concept Luna is Dell’s groundbreaking sustainable PC design, demonstrating the company’s vision on how to reduce waste and emissions, reuse materials and enable next-level innovation .

With Concept Luna, Dell is showing that not only is the technology dematerialized, but the materials used can drive a strong circular economy, thereby reducing the need for new raw materials.

Since introducing the Concept Luna in 2021, engineers in Dell’s Experience Innovation Group have refined this modular PC design to eliminate the need for glue and cables and minimize the use of screws. These improvements make the system easier to repair and dismantle. As a result, Concept Luna’s evolution could greatly simplify and accelerate the repair and disassembly process, making components more accessible and increasing reuse opportunities.

Glenn Robson, chief technology officer at Dell Technologies, said: “When the device itself really reaches the end of its life, we refurbish it and recycle it, building these same materials into the next generation of laptops, monitors, or phones. It’s a future where mountains are dumped every year, more than 57 million tonnes worldwide to be dramatically reduced, to be exact.”

It can take a recycling partner an hour or more to disassemble a PC assembled with screws, glue and various soldered components with today’s technology. With the advanced Concept Lunar design, Dell has reduced disassembly time to just minutes. Dell commissioned a microfactory to guide its design team, creating devices that robots could quickly and easily disassemble.

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

Sign up for The Manila Times daily newsletter

By signing up with my email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

By combining Luna’s sustainable design with intelligent telemetry and robotic automation, Dell has created something that has the potential to revolutionize the industry and drive circularity at scale. A single sustainable device is one thing, but the real opportunity lies in potentially impacting the millions of high-tech devices sold each year and repurposing them for future reuse, refurbishment, or recycling. is to optimize the materials of the device.

Telemetry added to Luna also provides an opportunity to diagnose the health of individual system components to ensure leanness. Due to the diversity of how our customers use technology, not all components reach their end of life at the same time. For example, people who work from home may use external components such as keyboards and monitors. Your laptop’s keyboard and monitor are barely used, even when you’re ready to replace your motherboard. Dell’s Concept Luna Evolution can be outfitted with individual components and connected to telemetry to optimize their lifespan. Simply put, it’s like how you maintain your vehicle, not throwing the whole car away when you need new tires and brakes.

Dell’s ongoing work with Concept Luna brings society closer to a future where more devices are designed with modular design. The exciting addition of robotics and automation will facilitate efficient device disassembly, measure component health and remaining usability, and better understand which components can be reused, refurbished, or recycled to It acts as a catalyst to keep it from going to waste. This vision has broader and deeper implications for Dell, our customers, and the industry at large, working together to reduce e-waste.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2022/12/25/business/sunday-business-it/data-driven-innovation-meets-sustainable-pc-design/1871588 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos