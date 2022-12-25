Google wants Gmail users to follow these 5 smart tips in 2023





Formally, it’s time for most people in the world to start thinking about organization. A common New Year’s resolution is to be organized in almost every aspect of your life. This includes your email inbox. If you’re looking to get organized digitally, Google offers his five tips for Gmail users. Stay as far away from spam as possible Google says that thanks to AI smarts, Gmail automatically protects your inbox from spam and unwanted emails. However, if a message pops up that does pass the filter, check the box next to the message to report it as spam and[スパムを報告]Click the icon. Sometimes it’s junk rather than spam messages. You can manually set filters to prevent the sender’s messages from reaching your inbox. In this case, please use the archive function.On your desktop, search for the sender’s email her address and click[差出人]Check the checkboxes below the search filters. You can check that box to select all emails, or click the arrow to select only read, unread, starred, or unstarred emails. Once that’s done,[アーカイブ]to remove them from your Inbox view instead of deleting them permanently. Press the mute button. , these emails are[すべてのメール]Sent to the label. On your desktop, check the box to the left of the message in your inbox, click the More menu at the top of the page, and click[ミュート]Choose. On mobile, tap the message, click the More menu at the top right of the screen, tap[ミュート]Choose. Search your emails later,[すべてのメール]You can access and read the labels, but not all updates appear at the top of your inbox. Please use the plus sign. Do you use different forms of email addresses with a simple plus sign? You can specify an email from Jim. Try it on your online shopping or social media sites to clean up clutter, Google said in a blog post. Stay safe Google says users should take a security and privacy check to protect their entire Google account. Once done, take recommended actions like choosing a secure password, enabling two-factor authentication, and adding account recovery information to avoid getting locked out.

