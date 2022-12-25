How technology can help SMBs manage post-delivery operations





Maritime transport is the backbone of international trade and the global economy. The World Trade Organization (WTO) estimates that global trade in 2020 will fall by 7.4%. Since then, multiple factors have created unprecedented challenges for small and medium enterprises (SMBs) in cross-border trade. Future forecasts in September suggest a return to normalcy is expected next year, but the situation remains fragile.

SMBs are now facing new concerns with a teetering supply chain heading into a winter marked by volatile climate, worker strikes/shortages, a COVID-19 surge in China, global political upheaval, and more. suffering. A stressful global business ecosystem.

technology to rescue

Given the market dynamics, SMBs need to be more conscious of effectively managing post-arrival operations to optimize costs. In this regard, digitizing the supply chain plays a key role in addressing vulnerabilities and building robust processes.

Investing in technology ensures:

Effective planning and cost analysis

The growing reach, affordability, and virtually unlimited data storage of the Internet are accelerating artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain. This has created an innovative way to track products both upstream and downstream in the supply chain, providing greater transparency to help meet supplier and customer expectations. For example, investments in technology such as container tracking tools create auto-update notifications that anticipate and mitigate risk and improve traceability.

Technology can also help us effectively plan and manage the costs of delinquency and detention. Such charges are incurred to compensate shipping lines, ensure fast delivery and operational efficiency, and reduce supply chain visibility, but the lack of real-time updates means demurrage and detention costs. Things can fluctuate. Fortunately, blockchain and IoT are seen as true game changers due to their inherent remote monitoring and decentralization capabilities.

Data digitization

Blockchain also allows companies to document production updates in a single shared ledger, providing full data visibility to all stakeholders throughout the shipping process. This also ensures that the goods are fully tracked and that appropriate quality control measures are in place.

It also helps FinTech players to fund SMBs faster by verifying documents in real time and eliminating the risk of fraud. Meanwhile, IoT can provide cargo owners with a comprehensive view of flows and costs.

smooth shipping

Shippers suffer from delayed deliveries, variable lead times, and additional costs from backlogs and delinquency. Embedding technologies such as predictive ocean freight and analytics and using real-time predictive data visibility to significantly reduce supply chain risk is therefore a viable option.

Instead of gathering information from disparate sources, predictive maritime transportation systems automatically gather data and turn it into actionable insights by accurately predicting container arrival times and cargo demand. AI- and machine-learning-driven data evaluation tools improve synchronization and acceleration of operations during shipping, especially in dormant containers, deviations, or port congestion. This reduces reliance on shipping lines and port operators and ensures a smooth and hassle-free shipping operation.

looking ahead

Keeping up with volatile markets, changing consumer demand and shipping trends can be challenging even in the best of times. Staying ahead of the competition is more important than ever. As such, SMBs must leverage technology to make data available in a single, easy-to-use analytics dashboard. This helps SMBs to weather the current storm by maintaining relationships with stakeholders, choosing the best trade routes, planning business operations, and delivering goods in a timely manner.

