Europe shows what progress looks like as US fails to crack down on Big Tech

The inability to protect young children and teens online from Congress’ omnibus spending package is painful for both lawmakers and consumer rights advocates, especially as the European approach appears to be producing results.

With the massive $1.7 trillion total spending bill closing out this Congress lacking important antitrust legislation, American lawmakers may want to look abroad. There, Big Tech is actively following new European laws and regulations.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) this week agreed to settle two antitrust lawsuits with the European Union related to allegations regarding the retailer’s treatment of third-party sellers on its platform. did. According to multiple reports, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) complies with European regulators for cloud and Teams-related technologies. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly laying the groundwork to comply with tough new EU rules that allow iPhone owners to choose their apps. Outside the company’s App Store.

Some U.S. public policy advocates hope Big Tech’s recent collaboration with the EU may finally push lawmakers to push for antitrust legislation after years of inaction. was Despite the bill’s bragging and several ritualistic finger-pointing hearings aimed at tech executives, legal experts remained skeptical.

“There are significant differences in the types of targeted changes that are implemented [in Europe] And a massive, self-first regime is being considered in the United States,” Jeffrey A. Mann, president and founder of the International Center for Law and Economy, told MarketWatch.

Some of the tech giants have bowed to European law and are willing to change. This is largely due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), part of the biggest overhaul of the law governing the world’s largest technology companies for over 20 years. In contrast, the U.S. Senate’s American Innovation and Choices Online Act would impose a vague overall mandate with a host of theoretically unspecified and very broad changes.

DMA Details: Groundbreaking EU Law Could Steal Billions From Apple, Already Forces Major Changes At Google

The passage of the DMA led to a series of swift actions. The latest is Amazon’s negotiations with the EU regarding certain changes to its platform. This is also in response to an investigation launched several years ago by the European Commission’s Competition Division. , according to Maknae. As part of that deal, Amazon will not pay any fines, but will give third-party sellers on Amazon’s digital platforms a level playing field by being selected as the default option for buttons on Amazon’s so-called shopping boxes, We promise to help you qualify. Because of its prime shipping program.

Similarly, Bloomberg News reports that Apple is jumping on things and developing software to comply with new EU requirements set to take effect in 2024. Potential changes will give third-party apps, such as Google’s mobile his wallet and PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (PYPL) his Venmo, more opportunities to compete with Apple’s built-in apps. (Apple is embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with Epic Games Inc., makers of the popular Fortnite, over App Store rules.)

Details: Apple has been building walled gardens for decades.may start to crack

Meanwhile, Microsoft continues to settle its issues with regulators instead of clashing with them as it used to. Last week, the software giant, which acted aggressively to delay the start of its formal EU investigation, announced the gradual rollout of an “EU data perimeter” for cloud customers, and announced that Salesforce Inc. (CRM) work Space messaging app Slack.

Details: Microsoft sidesteps US antitrust investigation, but Europe is another matter

Apple, Microsoft and Amazon are making changes only in Europe, but in the United States, where agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department are pursuing legal action in lieu of new legislation that Congress has failed to do, business as usual. business continues. path.

Meanwhile, technology laws in Asia are pushing Apple and others to change how they operate their app stores. Earlier this year, South Korean lawmakers approved a rule of law banning Apple and Google from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, with Apple making concessions to regulators and even in Japan. We’ve made changes to our app conventions.

According to Raymond James analyst Ed Mills, European compliance highlights the fact that European regulators are years ahead of their American counterparts. The tech industry has demonstrated its ability to fend off antitrust and other legislation in Congress through lobbying and strategic spending.

“Looking into next year,” Mills told MarketWatch.

“I do not doubt those changes [in Europe by Big Tech] “However, as I said, the regime is quite different, and even if certain changes were adopted in the EU, I don’t think they should. It is taken as proof that a change of kind is acceptable as well.”

Read: What is a platform and what should it do? The answer could determine the future of Apple and other big tech companies

The bill’s exclusion from blanket spending for a bill that would change the business model of the American tech giant has led some American lawmakers and consumer rights advocates to respond with a series of statements highlighting their grievances. Bills to levy higher merger fees were also included in the omnibus package, although the much-hyped bill to protect children’s online rights and adults’ privacy was also not adopted this year.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, said: in a joint statement Tuesday. “We held overwhelmingly bipartisan hearings for months, worked with a wide range of stakeholder groups, and heard powerful stories from young people and grieving parents hurt by Big Tech’s greed. “Big Tech once again wielded its insidious influence through a powerful army of lobbyists and deceptive propaganda campaigns,” which set back essential efforts to protect children and consumers, keeping children online. It successfully thwarted reforms to make it safer and ensure a fair market for app consumers. ”

And US laws to protect kids online lag behind Europe

The lack of online protection for young children and teens was considered the surest bet among tech bills to get into the omnibus package.

“Congress will take no action to establish necessary online protections for children, teens and their families,” James Steyer, CEO of the nonprofit, said in a statement. Common Sense Media is disappointed to end the year with a disappointment. I couldn’t do it.”

Plus: Bill targets Apple, Google and Facebook

