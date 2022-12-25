TechCabal’s 2022 African Venture Capital Short Stories





How would you describe Africas 2022 through a venture capital lens?

i don’t think you can This year Ventureland defied simplification. You can only tell and follow the story through its bizarre arcs. It has the effect of amplifying our fears in the same way that a seasoned screenwriter of a streamed movie series refuses to end the current episode without inserting the required amount of hypertension. We usually take the bait and binge the entire series all night long. For real-life startups, there’s no such option, so we rely on tightening our venture seat belts.

For me, 2022 was the most decisive year for tech in Africa. Taking my journalist and analyst perspectives at the same time, it is clear that Africa has taken off its aid cloak since 1986. That’s what innovation has been doing since 1986. That was the year Telecel, the first mobile phone network, went live in Zaire, Mobutu. Dropouts don’t happen everywhere and they aren’t equal. But one of the great achievements of venture capital on the African continent is transforming Africa’s digital transformation from a fund-raising activity suitable for pretty pictures in annual non-profit reports into a business sector worthy of a wealth creation trap. It’s about how we redefined it for the media we sponsor. Washington, DC announced the rollout of its Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA) initiative at the just-concluded US-Africa Summit. This comes alongside a number of projects totaling $15 billion in new commitments in support of the continent’s growing digital economy. His CEO of mPharma, Gregory Rockson, announced at a business-side event that his company plans to invest $40 million to expand its venture-backed business in Nigeria.

This is not due to the efforts and growth of individual angel investors. Walter Baddoo and Peter Orth founded 4DX Ventures after investing personal money in African technology companies from 2014 to his 2017. The firm has led early-stage investments in companies such as Okra and Autocheck, highlighting how important relationships between angel investors and institutional investors in Africa are evolving.

Of course, more development money is pouring into the African startup ecosystem than ever before. And the unique set of challenges it creates has not been addressed. But then he went from praising his Kenyan mobile payments platform, M-Pesa, to worrying about exit opportunities due to his growing investments in digital payments, agricultural technology, online shopping and learning. .

When TLcom Capital founding partner Maurizio Caio started raising money to invest in Africa in 2015, he was initially rejected, The Economist later reported. There are African risks and VC risks. Do not combine the two. He was told to choose between Africa and venture capital, implying that there was no case for pursuing a venture capital-backed model in Africa. has completed funding. The Technology and Innovation for Developing Countries (TIDE) Africa Fund has raised a commitment of $40 million. By February 2020, the TIDE Africa Fund had secured an additional $31 million. This year, TLcom kicked off his $150 million fundraising for his second TIDE Africa fund, and by January he had $70 million in commitments secured.

Less than two years after closing its first fund at $71 million, TLcom Capital has closed nearly as much as two tranches over five years could have made when it first turned to Africa. procured. In my book, that’s a big step forward.

TLcom is just one fund manager. This year saw the entry and birth of multiple VC firms in Africa. Despite the slowdown in the venture capital market and the difficulty of a limited partner (LP) backing his VC firm, the African has set up a local VC firm to support commercial innovation from the continent. is raising capital in According to The Big Deal, the local investor was involved as a lead or co-lead in 58% of his over $1 million investments from January through September. In 2019, only 36% of investments were able to meet this criterion.

A local LP is joining the fray. In his December of this year, Ventures Platform, one of the continent’s leading local fund managers, closed a $46 million oversubscribed fund. Much of this capital comes from the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), UAC Nigeria, one of the oldest companies in Nigeria, Gbenga Oyebode, chairman of one of Nigeria’s leading law firms, Shola Akinlade, CEO of Paystack, among others. was from a local investor. Similarly, FBNQuest Funds Ltd, one of Nigeria’s oldest fund managers he funded the first close of LoftyInc Capital Managements (LCM) Afropreneur Fund 3.

Some African governments are streamlining rules to allow pension funds to invest more in African venture funds.

New ways of investing are also gaining momentum. Earlier this year, I had a series of interesting conversations with her Ndubuisi Kejeh. Founding partner of Mustard. Mustard is his 4 million venture design agency that invests in and builds story-driven technology ventures. While I wasn’t able to write a complete profile for Mustard, I found Kjez’s model to be a novel and interesting approach. This confirms my belief that African venture capital even finds its character, like an affable baby who found itself quite early in the human journey. Because you master the baby steps.

This dynamism can be seen in the adoption of the newly discovered Venture Debt, a tricky alternative to traditional plain equity venture capital. As the slowdown in new investment deepened a bit, the high-burn high-growth narrative turned into a grim lecture on prudence and common sense. This shaking of the balance of power has created a frenzied vulture market, with desperate founders seeing venture funding offered on terms that vultures vomit, so to speak.

The African venture capital market did not run away. VC firms have been forced to cut investments and start-ups have been shut down or forced to lay off staff to survive. But the continent also took a hit. Fund managers such as his London-based TLG Capital and Botswana Norsad His Capital are influential investors and private his credit providers, providing up to $400 million in structured credit financing. We work together to provide Separately, TLG Capital is working with Future Africa in Nigeria to create a $25 million fund venture debt program for startups Future Africa has already invested in.

Some of the VC enthusiasm has permeated the media space as well. The publication’s parent company received his $2.3 million investment and Stears, a Nigerian information and media company, raised his $3.3 million. Both investments were first in scale and a testament to the importance of digital innovation in African history. But it also represented a global trend of media start-up. Bringing digital technology news closer to the venture capital model that is the (capital) engine of technology companies.

This dynamism is not without its downsides. Founders, venture capitalists and journalists had their fair share of run-ins. Information has become more frequent as new funding stories have dwindled and journalists have opted to take a closer look at the ecosystem. All this plus hidden nuances, gossip, painful failures, bad governance and mismanagement. Moreover, a shining example of progress and true inspiration. In addition to profuse Freudenfreude and minor Schadenfreude, as evidenced by social media takes following stories like Kneth’s implosion. is an incredible story for 2022. African venture capital wraps told in narrative form, if you like.

Now it’s your turn. Please share this with your peers in the ecosystem and let us know. What is the venture capital story in Africa this year?

