Google general alert. The company has just triggered an internal “code red,” according to multiple specialized media outlets citing a New York Times article published Wednesday, December 21. Search engine parent company Alphabet is concerned about the stellar successes of ChatGPT, Dalle-E and Stable Diffusion. His three tools with incredible performance, all based on artificial intelligence.

The first robot, developed by the OpenAI organization headed by Elon Musk, is a conversational robot that can understand and answer questions asked in natural language, 01Net explains. “Powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3 algorithm, ChatGPT impressed us with its speed of execution and its ability to provide answers, sometimes very mechanically, but most of the time we found it completely relevant.” A colleague at , explained, “A robot can answer almost any question.”

Painting of a fox sitting in a field at sunrise in the style of Claude Monet

You can test its performance by simply registering on the site (especially using your Google account). And it’s true that the results will impress with their speed and relevance. An unprecedented example, even though obviously not everything is perfect yet.

We ask him a simple question: “What is your name?” Here is his response, generated in a matter of seconds. I’m his OpenAI-trained large-scale language model. I am designed to help people find answers to their questions and solve problems by providing clear and accurate explanations. I don’t have an official name like a real person, but I’ll do my best to help. ”

Another example: “Who is Georges Fourchet?” ChatGPT said almost immediately. He was elected Deputy MP for the Montpellier constituency in his 1981 election and was re-elected several times until 2007. From 1977 he also served as mayor of Montpellier until 2008. Racial hatred and discrimination. In his 2010 he is DCD. “

Dalle-E is a very different but equally impressive project by the OpenAI organization. You can always generate images in natural language from descriptions. Example: “Painting of a fox sitting in a field at sunrise in the style of Claude Monet” Stable diffusion works on the same principle.

technical chaos

The beginning of a technological cataclysm that Google cannot ignore. According to Les Numriques, the company’s managing director, Sundar Pichai, “convened a series of meetings aimed at redefining the company’s priorities in this area. ChatGPT, according to memos and audio recordings. The work of many groups has been suspended to respond to the threat posed by

01Net recalls that Google has been wary of this kind of tool in the past. It doesn’t have to be perfect, especially since a group with such importance and a reputation for opening up potentially influential services to the general public is unquestionable. in focus. “Google is really afraid of unleashing a monster on the web that offers false information and hate speech,” explains the site dedicated to new technologies. We’ve already paid the price for being too enthusiastic about launching AI.

