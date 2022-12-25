Broadcom-VMware deal under scrutiny, Palantir targets NHS





June brought news that one of the most controversial companies in the US tech industry is entering the UK healthcare service. Take a look at this and other stories that were in the headlines at the time.

US big data company Palantir has said it intends to win more NHS contracts by hiring UK health service executives to advise on procurement. In the past, it was reported that the CIA-funded company was aiming to win his five-year 360m contract for its proposed Federated Data Platform (FDP). FDP becomes the new data tool for connecting and integrating. Patient data from across systems for real-time decision making. Six months later, this contract has still not been awarded.

Palantir wants to get a nice NHS contract. (Photo credit: Ascannio/Shutterstock)

With ties to the CIA and past contracts to assist US law enforcement, ties between the NHS and Palantir have always been potentially controversial. The company has worked with medical services since his Covid-19 pandemic, and now wants to build even closer relationships.

Palantir is a controversial CIA-backed espionage technology business whose potential access to NHS patient data raises serious concerns as it could be used for surveillance purposes, ProPrivacy’s Digital Privacy expert Ray Walsh told Tech Monitor. Since Palantir was drafted at great expense to help with the pandemic, there have been serious concerns about how it intends to use the data provided to generate a secondary revenue stream.

Noting that data sharing can lead to better outcomes for patients, ministers said better education is needed on how health services use information.

Chip maker Broadcom proposed in May to buy virtualization specialist VMware for $61 billion, but the following month the European Union revealed it was opening an antitrust probe into the deal. I hit my first big obstacle.

Although the synergies between the two companies are not immediately apparent, some of VMware’s customers have reached out to the EU with concerns that they will be forced to purchase services from Broadcom if the deal goes through. rice field. They apparently cited his two acquisitions by US chip makers of CA Technologies in 2018 and of Symantec’s enterprise security business a year later as deals that stifled competition and led to Broadcom’s price hike. It seems that

Broadcom said it is in the process of making deals to expand its product portfolio and plans to accelerate VMware’s switch to a software-as-a-service business rather than the traditional business of selling software licenses.

Content from partners

The EU is not the only regulator considering the acquisition, as the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has launched an initial investigation into the deal, and the US Federal Trade Commission has also launched an investigation. It may be a target.

UK GDPR replacement could threaten ICO independence

Originally known as the Data Reform Bill, details of the replacement of the UK’s GDPR were released by the government as part of a consultation response and were not welcomed by civil rights groups. The independence of the data watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), could be threatened by legislative action, campaigners warned, and the bill would allow ministers to more directly monitor data regulators. You will be able to

The UK’s data reform bill will codify nepotism into law, said Mariano delli Santi, head of legal and policy at the Open Rights Group. The Secretary of State is empowered to arbitrarily modify commissioner salaries, state priorities, and refuse to adopt statutory codes and guidance, making ICOs immune to political orientation, corporate takeovers, and corruption. are exposed.

The government says the bill is a less prescriptive approach than GDPR and could save UK businesses up to $1 billion over a decade.

Civil rights activists were already scratching their heads after saying they were excluded from talks on the bill. The Ministry of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said sufficient consultation had taken place.

More from June 2022 onwards: Universal chargers coming to Europe despite Apple’s objections

Topics of this article:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techmonitor.ai/policy/digital-economy/broadcom-vmware-palantir-nhs-uk-gdpr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos