



In its quarterly earnings call earlier this month, Oracle Corporation reported results for the second quarter of 2023. This represents an 18% year-over-year increase in revenue in US dollars and 25% in constant currency to $12.3 billion. This is a remarkable achievement, especially in the context and backdrop of economic uncertainty and recessionary headwinds. Notably, Cerner contributes his $1.5 billion to total revenue, indicating a significant source of sustainable profits.

Cerner is a leading electronic health record (EHR) company with a wide range of products and services in healthcare management and data. Late last year, Oracle acquired Cerner for about $28 billion. For many, the sticker price was incredibly high. But Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has a clear vision for the acquisition. Together, Cerner and Oracle have the ability to transform healthcare delivery by providing better information to help medical professionals make better treatment decisions, resulting in better patient outcomes. .

In this month’s press release, Ellison similarly underscored his goals and vision for Cerner and Oracle’s overall advancement in healthcare. Since the acquisition, Cerner has contributed to Oracle’s growth, and Oracle has helped Cerner improve its technology. [] But our mission to modernize healthcare information systems is just beginning. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a growing global urgency to transform and improve national healthcare systems. Our goals are ambitious: Fully automate clinical trials to reduce the time it takes to bring new life-saving drugs to patients, and empower physicians with easy access to better information to improve patient outcomes. improve and provide public health professionals with an early warning system to locate and identify. New pathogens in time to prevent the next pandemic. The scale of this opportunity is unprecedented, as is the responsibility that comes with it. ”

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.- Larry, executive chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle, … [+] Ellison was a keynote speaker at the 2014 Oracle Open World Conference in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The entire tech industry wants to be part of the digital health and healthcare information landscape, as healthcare increasingly turns to innovation to solve some of its toughest problems. Platform technology companies like Cerner offer strong value not only in advanced data and information processing to enable better clinical care, but also in their ability to continuously innovate.

Other tech giants similar to Oracle are beginning to embrace this opportunity. For example, Google continues to offer a very diverse technology his solution suite for healthcare. The company’s latest initiative with the Google Cloud Healthcare Data Engine is poised to become one of the strongest forces in healthcare data management and will undoubtedly be a game changer.

Smaller organizations, in particular, are also innovating in this space, from startups to specialized analytics shops. These organizations are leveraging data and unique insights to achieve better clinical outcomes. Take Komodo Health for example. The company leveraged its own technology to create Healthcare His map software. The software provides complete profiles of 330 million patient studies, 15 million new clinical practices daily, and 150 million payers. This comes with his 75% overlap with 350 hospitals and his 96% overlap across 11 billion laboratory records. [which] Provides unparalleled insight into a patient’s journey.

Another company of note is Flatiron Health, which has created a robust set of services and technologies focused on oncology, life sciences, and hospital systems. The company has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, leveraging insights from his available over 3 million patient records. [and] 25% are from academic cancer centers.

It is therefore clear that this space is rapidly becoming one of the hottest opportunities for technology companies and organizations around the world. His next decade will undoubtedly see even more companies investing and innovating in this space. Technology reviewers and healthcare organizations are urged to embrace this innovation, not only to remain relevant, but to best serve their communities.

