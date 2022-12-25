Computer vision startup Brodmann17 faces liquidation





Two former employees of computer vision startup Brodmann17 filed a petition last Thursday in the Tel Aviv District Court to initiate bankruptcy proceedings and liquidate the company.

According to the request, on December 8th of this year all Brodmann17 employees received letters of layoff due to the inability of the company to continue to pay their salaries. According to the request, when an employee asked company representatives to receive compensation and the rest of his salary, he was told: Due to these circumstances, we have advised the company to suspend all payments to creditors, suppliers and employees until someone is appointed to oversee the matter in order to prevent preferential treatment or other claims. .

Currently, only two employees are participating in the process, but any unpaid employees, including unpaid salaries, are expected to add their names to the request.

CEO Adi Pinhas wrote on LinkedIn two weeks ago that all employees, nearly 30 in total, were laid off. Founded in 2016 by Pinhas, Amir Alush and Assaf Musinsky, Brodmann17 develops software for computer vision applications for autonomous vehicles. The company has raised a total of $30 million, including his $11 million Series A funding round led by OurCrowd in 2019. His venture capital fund Maniv Mobility, Samsung’s venture capital arm Samsung NEXT, and the Sony Innovation Fund also participated in the round. Brodmann raised his $2.5 million seed round in 2017.

The team here are moving forward and I wish them luck and success. And if what we develop here will fertilize the industry globally, we have no regrets.

