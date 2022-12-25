Google’s excellent Pixel 7 and 7 Pro return to affordable territory for a limited time





It’s a bit bittersweet this time of year, but you can treat yourself with a little gift to lift your spirits. There’s no better gift than Google’s awesome new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones on sale. In tech news, you probably already know that Google is in a league of its own when it comes to top cell phone cameras. The Mountain View giant has rewritten the rules of phone photography.What’s more, the company now also makes its own chips, resulting in a more optimized experience. Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are great all-around smartphones with distinctive designs, unrivaled AI capabilities, and long software support. The Tensor G2 chip that fuels the smartphone ensures lag-free performance, making it superior in AI-powered tasks such as object detection and speed recognition.

If you want a smaller phone with all the features you need, the Pixel 7 should be your pick. It has a 6.3-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 4,355mAh battery that will last you all day.

The phone has a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide angle unit that produces punchy and sharp images. Night mode lets you create detailed photos even in less-than-ideal lighting conditions.

The Pixel 7 starts at $599, but Best Buy has discounted it by $100, bringing the price down to $499.

If you want a bigger phone with more camera tricks, the Pixel 7 Pro is a worthy choice.It has a 6.7-inch screen with a high 120Hz refresh rate, and it has a 5x optical zoom. It also has a 48MP telephoto sensor and a more advanced ultra-wide camera for better close-up shots. A larger 5,000mAh battery also provides longer battery life.

The base Pixel 7 Pro model has a street price of $899, but you can get it from Best Buy for just $749.

The only requirement is that your phone must be activated with your chosen carrier. These are some of the biggest discounts offered on Google’s newest flagship and expire in 5 hours, so act fast and get them now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/pixel-7-pixel-7-pro-holiday-2022-smartphone-deals_id144466 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos