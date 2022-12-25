Christmas 2022: How to Track Santa Claus with NORAD and Google





The search engine giant, Google, is known for its festive tendencies and often adds Google Doodles and other features to celebrate festivals around the world. But did you know that the NORADan agency, tasked with warning against aerospace threats, including nuclear weapons, also has a Santa Claus tracker?

NORAD or North American Aerospace Defense Command is a bilateral organization responsible for aerospace warning, aviation sovereignty, and protection of Canada and the United States. According to NORAD, the tradition of tracking Santa dates back to 1955 and was started by its predecessor organization, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD).

In 1955, a young child accidentally dialed the phone number for the CONAD Operations Center after seeing a newspaper ad telling him to call Santa. Harry Shoup, CONAD’s director of operations at the time, answered the phone and instructed staff to check the radar for signs that Santa was heading south from the North Pole.

This led to the tradition of NORAD reporting Santa’s location every December 24th. The organization has since launched his NORAD Tracks Santa website, allowing children and adults around the world to track Santa’s location.

Although the tradition of tracking Santa began purely by accident, NORAD continues to track Santa. We are the only organization with the skills, qualifications and people to do it. And we love it! NORAD is honored to be Santa’s official tracker!, says NORAD on his website.

Here’s how to use NORAD and Google’s Track Santa feature:

How to use NORAD Tracks Santa

To locate Santa with the help of NORAD, all you need to do is visit noradsanta.org. Visit the website to see his 3D simulation of Santa and his sleigh pulled by reindeer around the world. The tracker also tells you where Santa was last, where he’s going next, and how many presents he’s delivered.

Google’s Santa Tracker isn’t as advanced as NORAD, but it does include fun mini-games for kids. (Image credit: Google/Screenshot) How to use Google’s Santa Tracker

Google runs the world’s most popular search engine, so it’s no surprise that they can track Santa despite the lack of NORAD’s aerospace tracking capabilities.

The world’s most popular search engine seems to know just about everything, so it’s no surprise that it can track you. To use Google’s Santa Tracker, visit santatracker.google.com.

Unlike NORAD’s Advanced Tracker, Google’s Santa Tracker only has 2D tracking of an animated Santa and his sleigh moving around the world. Google’s tracker also shows key stats like distance traveled, gifts delivered, and Santa’s next stop. But Google’s tracker website also has additional features like local guides to where Santa visits and Christmas-themed mini-games for kids.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/norad-google-santa-claus-tracker-8343200/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos