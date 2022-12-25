Qualcomm’s Chris Patrick on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Indian innovations and battery tech





Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, launched in November 2022, will power many premium flagship smartphones in 2023, promising cutting-edge performance enhancements in nearly every key area of ​​smartphone functionality. Qualcomm doesn’t hide the fact that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip itself has quite a few AI innovations built into it.

Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said:

“For example, we often use AI for image processing. As part of the camera, as part of still image and video capture and processing, we achieve different kinds of different kinds of visual effects. Yeah, So there’s a lot of domain-specific knowledge and domain-specific expertise as part of some other kind of camera-specific adaptive algorithm,” explains Patrick.

He further emphasizes that Qualcomm has been working on these algorithms for many years, training these AI algorithms on large amounts of data to optimize what Qualcomm considers to be optimal end-user preferences. But that’s not all where Patrick says Qualcomm is rolling out AI-on-a-chip in his Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

“There is a lot of AI in mobile phone modems. This is one of the Snapdragon X70 5G modems we announced earlier this year. Using AI for things like channel state estimation to improve 5G throughput.These are some of the problem areas Qualcomm has been researching for over 30 years.Using AI for modem-level signal processing. Processing the vast amount of data possible and trying to make the best decisions dynamically in real-time.Device operation.AI can be used in various ways to solve all the problems that we have been studying for many years. It gives us the chance to bring different kinds of tools.

That’s not the only thing Chris Patrick talked to us about during his recent visit to India in December 2022. Speaking from Bengaluru, Patrick told Qualcomm he emphasized the importance of the significant research and development carried out in India and revealed a small insight into the role played by the Indian team. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Innovation Join him on his journey.

“I have been with Qualcomm for 26 years and have held many roles on the engineering side of Qualcomm and over the years it has taken me to India. and our India team has played a strong role in its delivery and execution,” emphasizes Patrick. “At Qualcomm, it is rare that the Indian team does not play a key role from start to finish,” he stresses.

“The Qualcomm India team is absolutely integral to everything we do around the world. Some of the state-of-the-art end-to-end camera capabilities demonstrated in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 came from the innovation and execution done by the Qualcomm India team.” It plays an important role both on the hardware implementation side and on the final software implementation side.

Qualcomm’s Chris Patrick asks whether modern smartphones are flattening out in terms of disruptive innovation or are in danger of becoming a commodity, disrupting entirely new device categories like AR/VR headsets. I asked if a similar technology will emerge in the near future. Or smart wearables. In response, Patrick highlights an interesting perspective.

“In terms of the kind of innovation happening in the smartphone industry, I don’t really see it slowing down anytime soon. Yes, the range of different form factors is shrinking, it’s true. They pointed to how they are using different foldable smartphones. According to Patrick, they open up a range of new experiences for users to dive into, and more OEMs continue to experiment with foldable devices and this Unlocking new ways to be smarter and better than ever before.

“When we look at camera solutions, we look at things like optical image stabilization and full zoom lenses, so we see different kinds of innovations in the handset business. We are working hard on smart VR and AR devices.We are expanding significantly into computing and have always had a strong presence in the automotive industry over the years.Wearable solutions, headsets and more. In this broader ecosystem of smart wearable devices, we see phones playing a very important role in enabling all these future experiences,” says Patrick.

This is because for many people their phone is the only device that is always with them. It’s an absolutely essential device that stays with everyone at all times, Patrick emphasizes. Acting as a natural hub for the , these different devices work together to create a whole class of innovation and new user experiences, and we believe the smartphone team is a big part of that journey. I’m excited about it, definitely,” he says.

There’s no question that any new and innovative device form factor is great. We asked Patrick why innovation in battery technology hasn’t kept up with chip-level or form-factor innovation. Why battery efficiency continues to be a problem that needs to be solved indirectly – how everything that connects with the battery in your device can be more efficient than the battery itself.

“It’s a fair question, and there’s probably no good answer, to be honest,” Patrick admitted, while replying, “As a Qualcomm spokesperson, we’re trying to find ways to keep powering the device down in small increments. I can say that we are working very hard.Consumption.I’m with you.I understand your question.By radically improving the charging density of the battery in some way, it’s somehow easier I share your frustration about not being able to.”

Patrick suggests that there have certainly been some improvements in battery technology. From Qualcomm’s point of view, we are working very hard to make more use of the battery range, including the technology around the battery, charging the battery, and operating at lower voltages. But I agree that the industry as a whole has not made much progress in perturbing the charge density in batteries. ”

With the New Year 2023 just around the corner, what does Qualcomm think about the upcoming intensification of competition from the likes of MediaTek and Intel?

“Competition is nothing new to Qualcomm. For over 35 years, we have always had strong competitors. I think it gives you an incentive to compete and produce the best products, and when you think of MediaTek, Intel, or other companies in the industry, I think it’s great to have them as part of the ecosystem, We’re really focused on ourselves, Qualcomm has this very deep technology pipeline, we’ve researched a lot of different topics, and we’re really looking at the depth of our technology pipeline and what we’re bringing to the industry. Always confident in what we can do Never worry about where we stand in the industry despite fierce competition from MediaTek and others We always push ourselves and keep pace I am always concerned about staying motivated to continue to drive innovation at ,” concludes Patrick.

