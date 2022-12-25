Users like Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India still can’t connect to 5G





Google Pixel users in India can’t experience 5G yet. This also applies to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users. Both of these smartphones were launched earlier this year and belong to the premium price range. Almost every device in that price range supports his 5G network service, with the exception of some like the Motorola Razr 5, Asus ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 6. Apple has also enabled iPhone users in India to connect to Airtel and Jio’s 5G networks with the iOS 16.2 update. However, Pixel device users will have to wait for his OTA (over-the-air) update from Google that will allow his Pixel smartphone to support 5G.

It’s been almost three months since India launched 5G

The 5G network was launched in India on October 1, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his 5G launch at his India Mobile Congress 2022. Airtel’s commercial network, his service, was announced just days after Prime Minister Modi’s announcement, but it’s still about three months away from the launch of 5G service.

After all this, Google Pixel users still can’t use 5G on their phones. Almost every OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) is allowing their devices to support his Airtel’s 5G. Jio is rolling out 5G SA (standalone), so not all smartphones support his 5G network at the moment. However, OnePlus has confirmed that all of its devices can support Jio’s 5G. Note that only his OnePlus devices with chipsets with 5G modems can connect to his 5G network.

Airtel’s 5G network services have been launched in more than 19 cities in India. Jio has also reached several cities with his 5G beta service for his mobile users. The telecom company is not charging his 4G subscribers extra fees to use his 5G in India at this time. However, Jio’s 5G beta is for invited users only, while Airtel’s 5G is a commercial deployment for everyone.

apply

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telecomtalk.info/google-pixel-users-in-india-still-cant/638563/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos