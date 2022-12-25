The Motley Fool: Search Google | Spokesperson Review





Google’s parent company, Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOG) (Nasdaq: GOOGL), has battled economic headwinds such as unfavorable foreign exchange rates and shrinking advertising budgets due to weak consumer spending. Third quarter revenues of $69 billion increased 6% year-over-year (11% at constant currency), down 24%.

That said, the long-term prognosis for Alphabets is good. Google is by far the world’s dominant search engine, and its competitive advantage has propelled it to the top of the advertising industry.

Alphabet also has a strong presence in cloud computing. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is a distant third in market share for cloud infrastructure and platform services (CIPS), but Gartner analysts recently found that GCP had the highest revenue growth, leading to a significant CIPS It says it has seen improvements across features. last year.

With leading positions in two large and growing markets, digital advertising and cloud computing, Alphabet is well positioned to grow. With a recent price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of just under 19 and the stock down more than 35% year-to-date, the pricing looks attractive. (Alphabet executive Suzanne Frey is on the board of directors of The Motley Fools. The Motley Fool owns her Alphabet shares and recommends Alphabet.)

Ask the Fool

Q. What is a dividend in the stock world? PD, Shenandoah, Iowa

A. It is a payment from the company to the shareholders.

Businesses can do many things with that money, such as pay off their debts, hire more workers, build more factories, and invest in further growth. . If executed well, these moves could benefit shareholders in the long run.

The company may also reward shareholders more directly. One way is to buy back shares to increase the value of the remaining shares. The other is dividends to shareholders. This is typically done via quarterly cash payments, but may be in stock.

Investing in healthy, growing, dividend-paying companies is a great strategy, but some great companies are still growing rapidly and want to invest their money to fuel their growth, so they often pay dividends. never pay.

Q. How high is US inflation and how does it compare to other countries? TG, Westwood, NJ

A. According to the International Monetary Fund, the recent annual inflation rate was 8.1%, well above the long-term average of about 3% per year. People pay a lot of attention to US inflation these days, but many other countries in the world are facing steep inflation as well.

Switzerland and Taiwan: 3.1%, Bolivia: 3.2%, Norway: 4.7%, France: 5.8%, Canada: 6.9%, Mexico: 8.0%, Germany: 8.5%, Italy: 8.7%, Botswana: 11.2%, Poland: 13.8 %, Nigeria: 18.9%, Czech Republic: 16.3%, Ethiopia: 33.6%, Turkey: 73.1%, Venezuela: 210%, Zimbabwe: 284.9%.

These annual rates are jarring, but not unheard of. When the inflation rate reaches 50% or more every month, it is considered hyperinflation, a dire economic situation.

my smartest investment

The smartest investor I know was my grandmother. She purchased her United Telephone and Electric stock in 1927. It was a small company at the time, buying phone companies and other businesses. Her bankers were pessimistic about her future and advised her to sell her shares, but she did not. received. Then, through various mergers and convolutions, they became Sprint’s stock, worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The Fool replies: Your grandmother did something that is not easy for many investors. She has held out for decades through good times and bad and has grown her investment over time. Not all companies continue to grow for decades. But as long as a company continues to grow and is poised to continue growing, it is often wise to take no action and just wait patiently.

The history of sprints is complicated. Now part of T-Mobile US, merged in 2020. With a recent market capitalization of nearly $180 billion, T-Mobile is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the US alongside AT&T, Verizon and Comcast. The company expects his 5G network to cover 97% of his American population by the end of the year, and his super-capacity 5G network to cover 90% of his population by the end of 2023.

