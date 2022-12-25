Google modified to deal with ChatGPT threat





In a nutshell, Sundar Pichai is apparently in total jeopardy over OpenAI’s ChatGPT engine, preparing Google to deal with perceived threats.

According to an internal memo seen by the New York Times, Pichai “reversed the work of numerous groups within the company to respond to the ChatGPT threat” and poached staff from other departments to address threats to OpenAI’s plans. I was. It is reportedly considered the “Code Red” of the Chocolate Factory.

The question is whether Google’s core product, search, will be replaced by AI systems that can provide more accurate research results, and that’s a big question, at least for now.

“No company is invincible. All companies are vulnerable,” said Margaret O’Mara, a professor at the University of Washington. It’s hard to make a second move.”

The report suggests that Google will make a series of AI announcements in May to address growing threats to the search giant’s business model. See if these are functional products or if Google is just catching up.

Google has dominated the search market for 20 years, and anything that threatens Alphabet’s highly profitable business, which accounts for about 90% of Alphabet’s profits, might have reason for Sundar to fear.

ArtStation cracks down on anti-AI art protests

The ongoing battle between human artists and ArtStation, a site owned by Epic Games that displays images and misuses data for AI purposes, is intensifying.

Last week, many users of the site protested the use of uncredited images to train an AI-generated model of art. The concern is that ArtStation may allow her AI trainers to do legitimate human work, creating art as well as putting artists out of business. In response, artists began posting “AI is theft” banners on their profile pages.

ArtStation is now reportedly lowering its standards and banning such subversive works. “For the ease of use of our site, we are moderating posts that violate our terms of service,” he said on Twitter.

“We understand your concerns about AI and its impact on the industry. In the near future, we will be sharing more improvements to give users more control over what they see and how they use ArtStation. It’s a schedule.”

In other words, it’s your creative type. This could be played for some time.

US Senators close AI door as they leave

Outgoing Senator Rob Portman (D-Ohio) uses AI-powered facial recognition technology to promote facial accountability, clarity, and technology, calling for tighter control over the U.S. federal government. Submitted the Efficiency Act (FACE IT) to Congress.

The law requires the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to set minimum acceptable accuracy standards for facial recognition technology and allows citizens to opt out of being identified solely by such systems. We also want to ensure that human authority must be empowered to use such systems.

“While facial recognition technology can be used to protect our communities, we are concerned about its potential for abuse,” said Portman, who will leave Congress in January.

“We are proud to introduce the FACE IT Act because, given the civil liberties impact of the federal government’s use of facial recognition technology, we must pass legislation to set rules for the use of this technology. Because federal law enforcement and other agencies also have the tools to do their jobs well, but it’s important to set rules for those tools.”

He also introduced a cessation of negative impacts on illegal machinery through the National Assessment Act. This “clarifies that existing civil rights law applies as if decisions made by AI systems were made by humans.”

The proposed legislation appears to have little chance of making it into the statute book given the difficult state of Congress, but it is largely a move for propaganda and future lobbying rather than an attempt to properly amend prudent policy. It seems to be about possibilities.

