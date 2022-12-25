Israeli NGO Holds Conference on Medical Innovation





An NGO that provides voluntary medical consultation and guidance to Israelis in need will host a medical innovation conference on Thursday called “The World of Medicine 2040.”

The Tel Aviv University campus hosts events organized by Lema’anchem. About 200 senior doctors, doctors and professors from Israel and abroad, and experts from the local high-tech industry are expected to attend.

2 View gallery

RL: Professor Zion Hagay, Dr. Neumann, Rabbi Yossi Hereditary

The conference is expected to provide insight into the developments expected in the world of medicine over the next decade or so.

Among those on stage during the conference is Israeli tech master Gil, co-founder and CEO of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, one of Israel’s largest technology companies and the world’s largest pure cybersecurity company. I have Shwed. Shwed received the Israel-American Chamber of Commerce Award in 2018 for companies that demonstrate entrepreneurship and excellence in the field of advanced technology, on behalf of Check Point.

Ran Balicer, Public Health Physician and Researcher, Chief Innovation Officer of Clalit Health Services, will also speak on genomic medicine.

Lema’anchem provides free advice to thousands of patients in Israel and abroad who need guidance, second opinions, and companionship to get the right treatment, but don’t have the means. The organization is headed by Rabbi Yossi Elbrich, Chairman, and Dr. Benny Davidson, Director of Asaf Halofe Medical Center.

2 View gallery

President Isaac Herzog and Rabbi Yoshi Elbrich

(Photo: GPO)

Erblich is an activist in the fields of medicine and medical counseling and guidance, and has dedicated his life to helping others. After years of building strong relationships with senior officials in the health system, he founded his Lema’anchem.

He was one of 12 exceptional individuals and groups to receive the Presidential Award for Volunteerism earlier this year, and is considered Israel’s most prestigious honor, declaring “partnership and solidarity between individuals, society and the environment.” and a better society in Israel.”

“When doctors and medical consultants meet patients dealing with complex illnesses, they try to inspire hope and explain innovative research and treatments,” explained Erblich. “The conference will go a step further and share today’s most optimistic information with Israel’s top doctors – those who see patients every day – and that information will be provided by the innovation leaders themselves. This is the first time we have decided to hold an annual medical conference.”

