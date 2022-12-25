Google Office: 3 spaces where you can do incredible work





Google’s offices may have slides, climbing walls, nap pods, and basketball courts, but at least they’re not quite adult playgrounds. Joshua Bridie, director of global interior design at Google, told AD: Movies like The Internship and video tours of the tech giant’s workspaces have long provided glimpses into the home of his Googlers around the world. Common adjectives such as colorful, playful, animated and fun have come up when discussing its infamous space. While these descriptions are true, social media and theatrical dramatizations often fail to encapsulate the most important adjective necessary to detail Google’s offices: intentional.

According to Michelle Kaufmann, director of research and development for Google’s built environment, the founding principle of Google’s products has been that users must come first. And that’s certainly how we think about space, too: In her 24 years at Google, the company has pushed the office to its limits. We operate on the belief that when the people who work there are happy, healthy and comfortable, the company itself will thrive. The idea is that her gym-like elements will become as essential as her desks and filing cabinets. Your brain needs to disconnect and reconnect, says Bridy, so your energy can be refocused in a very productive way.

Of course, playful and whimsical design isn’t the only thing that makes Google’s offices inviting. Below, Kaufmann and Bridie guide his AD into his three company workspaces and show us what a Google office is.

Pier 57 (New York City)

The 300-foot long ramp, which once transported freight and buses, has been transformed to provide a welcoming multimedia experience for both Googlers and visitors.

Photo: Mark Wickens of Google.

Longevity and timelessness are the goals of every Google office, whether it’s a new building or a renovation of an existing building. Every office thinks the same. How can we make a building functional and vibrant for centuries? Kaufman says. Since the future cannot be predicted, the company decided to look to the past to find buildings that have achieved this lofty goal. Kaufman found that there were five main common properties for him: high ceilings, double-height spaces, access to daylight, long spans between columns, and exposed structures. This design that defines almost every Google space is dominated by his skeleton.

Exposed structures are a common element of Google offices.

Photo: Google’s Mark Wickens

Cantilevered room with views of the Hudson River on Pier 57.

Photo: Google’s Brett Beyer

From this core, Google’s designers are considering incorporating three types of spaces. One is a space designed for intensive work, collaboration and meetings, and building community and fostering innovation. Many of these core elements of Google Spaces are on display at our Pier 57 office in New York City. Large windows offer great views of the Hudson River, and the team’s neighborhood has been created within a relatively open floor plan, with numerous cafes. Informal meeting spaces provide space to unwind and spark your curiosity.

Bay View (Mountain View, CA)

Mariposa-inspired artwork adorns the bay-view courtyard, while skylights along the canopy roof provide plenty of natural light.

Photo: Google’s Mark Wickens

