Organizations with Innovative and Viable Solutions





GUS Education India has been awarded the prestigious title ‘Company of the Year Award 2022’ at Outlook Business Spotlight’s Business Icons Awards 2022 and 2023. The event was organized by Outlook Business Spotlight on 25th November 2022 in Hyderabad to recognize and celebrate excellence in business innovation. , creativity, and leadership. Various industry professionals and leaders attended the event.

“You can read some of our conversations with them here.”

Q: How do you feel about winning Company of the Year 2022?

We are thrilled to have been named a 2022 recipient of the coveted Outlook Business Company of the Year Award. GUS Education India is delighted and honored that our efforts have been recognized. This accolade motivates our team to work with a new spirit.

It’s always nice to be recognized for the hard work of all our employees. This award speaks for the team and their efforts. Our customer-centric approach is one of the factors that has led to this recognition.

Q: How will you use winning this award to influence others and what impact will you have on your organization?

Such “big” wins are always our motivation to develop cutting edge solutions to support the Ed-tech industry in India. By focusing on sustainable innovation and constantly streamlining and improving effective procedures to foster growth, the award helps us gain significant attention and recognition as an organization that supports an entrepreneurial culture. increase. More outside groups recognize our people-first culture and dedication to our customers. This is the best part of winning an award at such a prestigious event.

This accolade also motivates other organizations to work harder, come up with innovative ideas, and serve their customers with the best possible solutions. We are obligated!

Q: Please tell us about yourself and your organization.

I am Shashi Jaligama, Managing Director of GUS Education India. I strongly believe that we can revolutionize the smooth functioning of businesses in an entrepreneurial environment. I have over 18 years of working experience in business operations and digital he marketing in various fields such as education, telecommunications, retail, finance and gaming.

My career at Global University Systems (GUS) began in 2013 as Head of Digital Marketing and now as Managing Director I manage the growth and operations of GUS Education India (GEI).

About GUS Education India

GUS Education India (GEI) is a division of European-based Ed-Tech giant Global University Systems. GUS Education India LLP He was established in Hyderabad in 2017. The organization has worked with over 30 prestigious educational institutions and universities around the world. GUS is a great place to work, certified (2022-23) and (2021-22) as a high-trust, high-performance culture organization.

GUS Education India is a full-stack organization that houses a range of services including Digital Marketing, Analytics, Student Advisory Services, Admissions Support, University Services, Business Development Support, Human Resources, IT and Finance.

Organizational leaders strongly believe in success through innovation and digital diversity. Her extensive skill set and unwavering passion for quantifiable results are two of her hallmarks on our team.

GEI is committed to making its mark by delivering actionable and measurable results by developing customized business solutions for each client and executing data-driven strategies. increase. We are proud to serve some of the most prestigious universities in the world. Customers trust us because of our innovative approach, focused attention and commitment to constant improvement.

