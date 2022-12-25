Google’s clean energy quest is hampered by small but dominant utilities in some US states





Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and Google all want carbon-free electricity. But Google says “state-regulated utilities are hampering Google’s carbon-free electricity goals,” especially in states in the southeastern United States that don’t face a competitive market. The New York Times reports. Google’s battle for data center concentrations in this region raises questions that apply to the energy transition everywhere.

At the center of the campaign is Google and its tech giant allies to dismantle the decades-old regulatory system in the Southeast that allows a small number of utilities to generate and sell electricity in the region, To replace it with a market that many companies can power. compete for it. Such markets exist in some form in much of the country, but power companies in the Southeast are resolutely holding the status quo. Senior utility executives say their system better protects consumers from price spikes in commodities such as natural gas, promotes reliability and supports the long-term investments needed to develop clean power technologies. claiming….

Most electricity in the United States has long been generated and distributed by tightly regulated monopolies in each state. But just before the turn of the century, legislators and regulators argued that competition brings efficiencies, allowing electricity markets to be set up to end utility dominance. This is a revolution that bypassed the Southeast. Google and others argue that the market has provided the cost savings, innovation and capital needed to increase clean power generation from wind and solar. Recent moves into electricity markets in a group of Western countries have saved about $3 billion since 2014, according to market operators.

Self-interest also plays an important role. In the electricity market, large companies can sign contracts with independent producers, have more room to negotiate prices, and secure more clean energy. Last year, Google struck a landmark deal to provide clean power to its Virginia data center in a vast market called PJM.

The Southeast’s major power companies are now building more solar projects, but those pushing for market development in the region say it won’t be enough. Proposed solar power projects in the region represent just over a quarter of total capacity, well below 80% of PJM. Company, and Special Advisor to the Department of Energy during the Obama administration. “Project developers are attracted to open wholesale electricity markets with price transparency, independent oversight and the ability to trade with multiple potential customers,” said Norris.

