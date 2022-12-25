Digital Storage and Memory Predictions for 2023, Part 2





2023 is coming

This is the second in a set of three blogs about digital storage and memory predictions for the next year that we’ve been doing for some time. In our first blog, we focused on the latest developments and forecasts in magnetic recording (HDDs and magnetic tapes). This blog focuses on different types of solid state memory and storage and the DNA of storage. Learn about the latest developments in NVMe, NVMe-oF, and CXL, including flash memory, DRAM, and computational storage, and how this will change the way we do computing. We also discuss life after Optane and how this will affect the growth and development of non-volatile memory technology.

By the end of 2022, consumer, client, and server applications will see lower demand for all storage and memory technologies. Additionally, new DRAM and NAND capacity is starting to come online, leading to the availability of additional products (aside from pandemic-related supply chain issues). This has driven down the price of NAND flash and DRAM. In late November, TrendForce announced that NAND flash revenue was down 24% quarter-over-quarter in his Q3 2022.

However, there are many factors that will drive storage demand beyond 2023, which will drive demand for storage devices. In fact, in mid-December 2022, SEMI reported that the global chip industry is forecast to invest more than $500 billion in new fabs by 2024 (although the start of new semiconductor facilities will be delayed until 2022). projected to decline by about 15% in 2023 compared to 2023). Of this investment, investment in memory chip factories.

NAND flash is the dominant primary storage (storage of active data in process) in data center and enterprise applications, and is often the only storage used in consumer devices such as smartphones and most personal computers. is. In large facilities, active data is stored on SSDs and cold data is stored on hard disk drives (HDDs) and magnetic tapes.

NAND flash is now available from Micron in up to 232 layers (for consumer SSDs) and SK hynixs Solidigm (formerly Intel’s NAND flash business) will be the first to mass produce 238 layer 512Gb TLC NAND flash die We are announcing plans. In 2023, we expect 200+ layer NAND flash to gain market share, possibly with the first NAND announcements approaching 300 layers.

However, layer scaling is not the only way to increase NAND flash memory density. At 2022 FMS, Kioxia and his partner WDC discussed his NAND scaling. An image from Kioxia’s keynote shows that lateral scaling (cell size and spacing between cells) is another important characteristic.

Kioxia Flash Density Factors

Coughlin Associates Pictures

In addition to horizontal and vertical scaling, there is also architectural scaling where different types of semiconductor devices are placed on top of each other to save space, including bonding NAND cell dies together (China’s YMTC as suggested by ).

Logical scaling means storing per cell where TLC (3 bits per cell) and QLC (4 bits per cell) are available in many applications today, and PLC (5 bits per cell) is available in the future. It refers to the number of bits to be Note that this logical scaling trades off density for cell retention time and abrasion. WDC forecasts over 500 NAND flash layers by 2032, with a total NAND capacity of 765EB (exabytes) in 2021 and more than 2 ZB (zettabytes) in 2025.

Samsung is also looking at stacking NAND dies to create higher density storage devices. The graph below shows the forecast for a 32-die stack for a 1 PB device in 10 years (2032). NVIDIA is interested in using his PB-scale NAND devices in its own GPUs.

Samsung’s 32-die stack capacity roadmap

Coughlin Associates Pictures

DRAM scaling continues. Samsung is his DRAM maker, the largest in the world, and he shared his DRAM roadmap at his Tech Day in 2022.

Samsung DRAM Roadmap

Samsung Tech Day Presentation

Samsung’s upcoming DRAM solutions include 32Gb DDR5 DRAM, 8.5Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM, and 36Gbps GDDR7 DRAM. Samsung also talked about custom DRAM solutions such as HBM-PIM (high-bandwidth memory process-in-memory), AXDIMM (accelerated DIMM), and CXL.

A wide variety of computational storage devices and architectures are available. These include his DPU-based network compute storage, such as those available from NVIDIA’s Mellanox, and his SSDs with built-in compute capabilities from major SSD manufacturers. Placing compute near or within the storage device reduces data movement (thus reducing system power requirements and latency) and offloads the CPU from some computational tasks. We predict that in 2023, various computational storage devices will become more popular for various computational tasks.

NVMe is now the dominant flash memory interface, and NVMe-oF (over fabric), where the fabric is often Ethernet, is becoming more common in data centers. NVMe-oF is used to create a pool of solid state storage that can be shared between CPUs and servers. This pooling and sharing of storage is called disaggregation (dividing different parts of a server into shared pools) and is a composable infrastructure that supports virtual devices or containers that software can create or destroy as needed. can be used to create This kind of pooling and composability is extended to memory using the Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect.

CXL provides switched networks for different types of memory. Over the last few years, Optane memory has been pushed to combine with DRAM for use in a shared memory environment that supports different types of memory with varying cost and performance. In 2022, the CXL 3.0 specification will be released, allowing the creation of memory pools that can be shared between CPUs.

Intel introduced 3D XPoint technology with then-partner Micron in 2015 and began shipping NVMe Optane products (trade name for 3D XPoint) in 2017 and DDR products in 2018. Intel has announced that it will be phasing out its Optane products in July 2022. The current generation of his Optane products are still available from Intel, but there are no Optane CXL products. Instead, the SSD manufacturer is looking to offer his CXL-based offering using DRAM and NAND flash.

Several major NAND flash companies have announced NAND-based CXL devices in 2022. Samsung has introduced what it calls Memory Semantic CXL SSDs for AI/ML applications. This device contains an internal DRAM cache with large NAND flash memory. Small IOs are done in DRAM and normal IOs are done using NAND flash. Samsung claims a 20x improvement in random read performance compared to regular PCIe 4.0 SSDs. At 2022 FMS, SK hynix was showcasing (along with other companies) a CXL memory expander and what it called a stretchy CXL FPGA prototype. He also says that DDR5-based CXL samples are available.

Marvell and other controller companies support CXL (and NVMe) in their controllers as a way to enable full data center configurability, including memory pools and storage pools. The image below shows Marvell’s vision of how CXL can support the development of top-of-rack (TOR) switches that fully separate compute, memory, and storage.

Marvell’s CXL Vision for Complete Server Deconstruction and Composability

Coughlin Associates Pictures

We expect the first systems using CXL for memory expansion of existing CPUs to be available starting in 2023, and a memory pool system supporting CXL version 3.0 to be available by 2024.

While Optane memory is on the decline, various other non-volatile memory technologies are on the rise in embedded applications, initially replacing NOR Flash and some SRAM. These include magnetic random access memory (MRAM) and various resistive RAM (RRAM) technologies. TSMC, Samsung, and other foundries produce a variety of embedded devices for wearable and automotive applications. Additionally, with the increasing popularity of chiplet technology and the new Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) interface, DRAM and memories come to the fore.

As the chart below from the Coughlin Associates and Objective Analysis Emerging Memories Enter the Next Phase report shows, growth in both embedded and discrete non-volatile memory technologies (typified by MRAM) will drive capacities shipped by 2032. increase and could bring in $44 billion in revenue.

Memory Technology Shipment Forecasts by Coughlin Associates and Objective Analysis

Images of Coughlin Associates

Finally, let’s take a quick look at the future of DNA-based storage. This is somewhat related to solid-state memory, as several synthetic DNA storage start-ups are looking to use silicon-based devices as a key element in their approach to storage. The image below is from a talk by Karin Strauss at Microsoft Research and shows the basic steps of synthetic DNA used for storage.

Demonstrate different steps for writing and reading synthetic DNA data

Microsoft presentation at SNIA conference

DNA storage is still in the early stages of a prototype storage system in the lab, but rumor has it that a demonstration of DNA storage is planned for 2023.

2022 ended with a decline in demand for all types of storage and memory technologies, but demand will pick up in 2023 to meet growing storage demand, with advances in NAND, DRAM, CXL, and emerging memory It is expected to gain efficiencies from the latest technologies, including In addition, we expect several important advances and demonstrations on DNA storage in 2023.

