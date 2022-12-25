Everyone is using Google Photos wrong





Over a billion people use the Google Photos app every year to upload and store billions of photos and videos. In many cases the process is probably the same. Take a photo with your phone and it will automatically upload to Google’s cloud service. Pick your best photo, share it on WhatsApp or Instagram and never think about the rest of your photos again. Photos join the ever-changing stream of data about life.

However, this should not be the case. Uploading thousands of photos and not taking steps to sort or manage them creates a series of privacy risks that make it impossible to maintain your photo collection in the future. It’s time to stop hoarding information before it cripples you.

Over the past 6 weeks, I have spent about 12 hours deleting thousands of photos uploaded to my Google Photos account over the past 5 years. In all he deleted 16,774 photos and videos. Between the process and thousands of “delete” taps, three things stood out: No need to keep that many photos. As you work to shape your collection, your Google Account will fill up a lot.

My photo archive dates back to the early 2000s, when everything was taken using an 8 megapixel digital camera. There are tens of thousands of photos, it’s impossible to say exactly how many, they are all handled by Google. The photos were first stored on CDs, moved to Flickr before limiting the collection to 1,000 images of him, and finally migrated to Google Photos around 2018.

Inside the collection are family holiday photos alongside selfies. Lots of pictures of food and dogs. With cell phone cameras improving and cloud storage seemingly endless, he seems to be taking more pictures every year. I’m not the only one. Google Photos holds an incredible amount of data about all of us. The company says that in 2020 he has 4 trillion photos stored, with 28 billion new photos and videos uploaded every week.

Deleting thousands of photos was a manual and tedious task. Using my iPad, I scrolled through all the photos I had backed up over the last 15+ years and tapped each one I wanted to send to the Trash. In one of the longer sessions, in 45 minutes he deleted 2,211 photos. Most of the binned photos were duplicates. Instead of 16 photos of me running in the woods, only the best 2 or 3 remain. Thousands of screenshots were culled, and the moment it was confirmed on Twitter, the news story about Goat being arrested did not go through the process unscathed.

But underneath the surface, there were a lot of images that shouldn’t have been saved in the first place. For years I kept a passport photo of myself and a passport photo of a friend who sent me the details of a trip booking. I found a picture of the details needed to log in to my bank account. I was saving screenshots of people’s addresses and directions to their homes. The list goes on and on: private email addresses, NSFW photos, screenshots of embarrassing conversations, common running routes and travel directions, photos of sensitive meeting notes. It was saved in my photos. I either didn’t know they were there or forgot about them as soon as they were useless.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/google-photos-delete/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos