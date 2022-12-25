Google’s anti-competitive activities hurt Indian consumers and economy: MapMyIndia CEO





Google’s anti-competitive activities are hurting Indian consumers and the economy by stifling its ‘Swadeshi’ (indigenous) competitors, according to top executives at local navigation firm MapMyIndia. Stated.

In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined internet giant Google a hefty 1,337.76 kroner and slapped it with various unfair fines for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets related to Android mobile devices. It has ordered internet giants to suspend and cease their commercial practices.

Google has approached the Court of Appeals NCLAT to challenge the CCI order regarding unfair business practices in the Android mobile device ecosystem. The decision, it argues, represents a major setback for Indian users and businesses who trust Android’s security features and may drive up mobile costs. device.

“Industry, governments, regulators, and those who have studied the issue in depth, Google is an anti-competitive monopoly, and through anti-competitive practices that have made it nearly impossible for Google to enter more and more new markets. Perpetuating monopolies is well known and we expect to see a proliferation of alternative operating systems, app stores and apps like Maps among OEMs and users,” said MapMyIndia CEO ED’s Rohan Verma said in a statement.

During Covid 2020, MapmyIndia’s app showed people near containment zones and testing and treatment centers to help keep them safe, something Google Maps didn’t offer. However, he added that Google has removed MapmyIndia’s app from the Play Store.

Verma said the company notified Google several times about the removal of the MapMyIndia app, and after posting on social media and being featured in several publications, Google eventually revived the app. I was allowed to.

“These anti-competitive activities of Google are harming Indian consumers and the Indian economy by stifling Indian Swadeshi competitors like MapmyIndia,” Verma said. Stated.

MapMyIndia was started in 1995 and launched an online map in 2004.

“This week, Google moved the NCLAT to fight the CCI (the Order), deploying its artillery and PR machinery to dishonestly create a spin and thwart the CCI’s superior initiative to look to their advantage. I tried to influence, coerce and shape the narrative, so that the Indian government and parliament would not be seen through,” Verma said.

MapMyIndia did not respond to PTI’s inquiry as to whether the company would take any legal action against Google.

A Google spokesperson said: Indian users, developers and his OEMs have driven India’s digital transformation. We look forward to making a case and remain committed to our users and partners. ”

The Financial Standing Committee’s report on “Anti-competitive Practices by Big Tech Firms” addresses pre-regulation, categories of systemically important digital intermediaries, and new digital competition laws to curb anti-competitive practices in digital markets. is proposing.

In addition, the Commission urges digital marketplace entities to cease “anti-steering,” “heavily discounting,” “self-preferring,” “search and ranking prioritization,” and other practices that affect competition in the marketplace. I asked.

As a key recommendation, the Panel identified major entities that could adversely affect competitive conduct in the digital ecosystem as “systemically important digital intermediaries” based on revenue, market capitalization, number of active businesses and end users. proposed to classify them as “persons” (SIDI).

Apart from saying that the government needs to consider and introduce digital competition laws to ensure a fair and transparent digital ecosystem, the Commission also revamped India’s Competition Commission and created a dedicated body within the CCI. You pitched to create a digital market unit.

Published December 25, 2022

