This new Google Calendar bug is affecting some Gmail users.





Google allows Gmail users to create events directly from their company’s calendar service. 9to5Google reports that Google’s calendar service is creating random events from unrelated Gmail messages, including emails and newsletters. This issue seems to be quite widespread as several users have reported it on their social media channels. Some Twitter users have reported how the bug affects them, sharing screenshots showing the problem.

Yall, my @googlecalendar started creating random events based on emails I received.

— Christina Stevens (@CEStephens) 1671808600000

Random bug (?) in @googlecalendar. A random email appears as an event in your calendar. https://t.co/s0QNjKoY9R

— Justin Duino (@jaduino) 1671817811000

strange! A Google Calendar event for an email you haven’t opened yet! https://t.co/1bubcnimTd

— MOLSON the Edgelord (@Molson_Hart) 1671806118000Gmail Bug Impacting Users This new bug causes Google Calendar to show randomly generated all-day events based on Gmail messages. These messages are not necessarily related to any specific event, so there is no clear pattern for this bug. However, the report claims that the mentioned dated email may have caused the bug. Creating a reminder notification. The report also adds that newsletters also seem to trigger these events. How can the user fix the bug temporarily? The report does not mention the cause of the bug. However, users can temporarily fix major issues with simple workarounds. Google users can go into their calendar settings and[Gmail からの予定]You have to select an option.where the user[Gmail からマイ カレンダーに予定を自動的に追加]button can be found. Disabling this feature prevents these events from being created. The report also adds that in 2019, this temporary fix was also used to block spam invites that were impacting users. Also, Google will soon roll out a permanent patch to resolve issues with Google Calendar and Gmail. See also:

