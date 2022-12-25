G60 High-Tech Corridor Drives Growth of Biopharmaceutical and Digital Industries





Jiang Huihui / Ti Gong

Bird’s eye view of the G60 corridor

Driven by technological and institutional innovation, Songjiang’s G60 Hi-tech Innovation Corridor has now become a large-scale platform for regional cooperation and industry across the Yangtze River Delta region, with a vast number of biomedical, digital technology and advanced technologies. Attracting technology. Manufacturing projects worth tens of billions of yuan each.

The corridor runs along the G60 highway and connects nine cities: Shanghai, Zhejiang’s Jiaxing, Hangzhou, Jinhua, Huzhou, Jiangsu’s Suzhou, Anhui’s Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei, covering an area of ​​76,200 square kilometers. .

It started in Songjiang and initially only connected Jiaxing and Hangzhou. Today, it has evolved into his nine-city project incorporated into the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), transforming it from a regional practice to a national strategy.

As Shanghai transforms into a global digital city, Songjiang is making every effort to promote the development of the digital G60 corridor. The project “Songjiang G60 Digital Economy Innovation Industrial Cluster in Science and Innovation” was designated as China’s first digital pilot zone and included in the first group of model industrial parks in Shanghai.

In 2018, Corridor launched the “One Network for All” service. This made us the first in China to issue a separate provincial registered enterprise license, thereby greatly improving management efficiency.

In April 2021, Songjiang District became the only district in Shanghai to be included in the first group of national pilot projects for the integrated development of advanced manufacturing and modern service industries.

Last October, Songjiang set up China’s first cross-regional intellectual property protection and cooperation center to create a healthy and safe business environment for entrepreneurs.

The Long March-6 rocket launched two multimedia beta test A/B satellites named “Songjiang” and “G60” into orbit at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center last August. In the macrocosm, the people of Matsue have their own satellite that shines brightly.

Three months later, the construction of the “G60 Star Chain” industrial base began in Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology City. It is the first “lighthouse factory” of satellite manufacturing in the Yangtze River Delta, establishing a satellite Internet industry cluster and a satellite Internet application innovation hub. This represents the transition from the “age of high-speed rail” to the “age of space” along the G60 corridor.

G60 Biomedical Industry Base

Located in the Songjiang Economic Development Zone, the base is home to numerous biopharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers.

These include Henlius with a product pipeline covering over 20 innovative monoclonal antibodies; Sinopharm in the vaccine field; Immunotech Biopharm, China’s first cellular immunotherapy company; BiOligo Biotechnology in the field of industrial DNA synthesis; Xinkaiyuan, Tonglian Pharmaceutical, a leader in antibiotics. Haohai Biological Technology focuses on R&D, manufacturing and marketing of biomedical materials. They form a healthy and integrated industrial chain.

Gu Jun, chairman of the Economic Development Zone Group, said, “We are providing special support to the biopharmaceutical industry to make it a biomedical hub with global influence, producing 100 billion yuan. We hope to become an industry that can create value.

Songjiang-based Lepure Biotech recently announced that it will provide single-use bioreactors and other products to Jinfan Pharmaceutical, an industry leader in the development of gene therapy technology.

Qin Sunxing, Chairman of Lepure, said: “It also helps reduce the manufacturing costs of biological processes utilized in gene therapy research, ultimately reducing the economic burden on patients and society.”

Founded in 2011, Lepure Biotech has become one of the city’s top 100 private manufacturing companies.

In fact, Songjiang District is planning three major biomedical bases in the corridor, and the G60 biomedical industrial base, covering an area of ​​5.26 square kilometers, focuses on high-end biomedical R&D and manufacturing.

The other two are the Juuke Oasis, which provides high-end medical services, and the G60 Brain Intelligence Innovation Park, an international center for non-human primate disease modeling and a national brain intelligence technology research and transformation center.

So far, the suburbs have attracted and fostered nearly 3,000 biomedical enterprises, covering the fields of biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, logistics, medical health services, and related equipment and materials.

Located in the Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology City, the starting point of the G60 Corridor, Dazhuanjia.com (Big Expert) is dedicated to Zhongnanshan, Huang Dai-min and Jang Bo-ri.

Our self-developed operation and maintenance system “Medbrain” builds a new closed loop with the “Internet + medical health” service model, transforming doctors’ medical care into people’s daily self-health management with a digital approach. .

Currently, the platform is registered with 4,000 public medical institutions and 1.4 million doctors, working to build a nationwide medical ecosystem.

digital technology

Meanwhile, the Global 6G Development Conference was recently held in Matsue, where industry luminaries discussed the future of the technology beyond 2030. communication.

Shanghai was chosen as the host this year after the first conference was held in Beijing last year. And the main venue was set in the G60 Hi-Tech Innovation Corridor.

Digital communications is one of the pillar industries that Corridor is fostering. This includes the Industrial Internet, Artificial Intelligence, Satellite Internet, Information Innovation, and Digital Integration in Emerging Industries.

The G60 hub has over 250 industrial Internet-based enterprises from 12 cities and provinces, serving over 300,000 enterprises nationwide.

Noark Electric (Shanghai) is setting up a smart factory for high-end appliances in Songjiang. Liu Gaoqian, Noark Shanghai’s project leader, said: “It helps us achieve the digital transformation of the entire industrial chain, including R&D design, production mode, quality control, logistics and warehousing.”

Digital transformation in various manufacturing scenarios can help any company to improve efficiency, reduce costs and, more importantly, reduce the complexity and uncertainty of production systems and reduce the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an inevitable trend to avoid.

Many companies and institutions based in Songjiang have joined the wave of digital transformation, including consumer electronics provider Haier, Shanghai Space Flight Precision Machinery Research Institute, Yanfeng Visteon Automotive Electronics, and Shanghai Zhongke Education Equipment Group.

“By 2025, it is estimated that 80% of industrial enterprises above the designated scale in Songjiang will complete digital transformation,” said Wu Qing, deputy director of the district’s science and technology commission. .

On the AI ​​front, Tencent’s Yangtze River Delta AI Supercomputing Center and Songjiang Industrial Base are about to go live. Covering an area of ​​236 acres, including a 50,000 square meter office building, the entire industrial park will base on Tencent’s AI capabilities to perform various large-scale AI algorithm calculations, machine learning, image processing, scientific and engineering computing tasks. To do. Provide the whole society with cloud computing services with data processing and storage capabilities.

