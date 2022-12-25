How the Abraham Accords are Transforming Business





Two years later, the Abraham Accords had a positive impact on entrepreneurs and investors in Israel and the Gulf States.

The agreement has created a favorable environment for business in the region, indirectly providing positive momentum to deals driven by local economic interests, such as the maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Both entrepreneurs have grown their businesses thanks to the agreement.

Despite differences in how both sides approach business relationships, normalization is steadily progressing. The UAE is relationship-driven and nothing is instant success. This is in stark contrast to the number of tech entrepreneurs in Israel.

Since the agreement was signed, there have been important steps in deepening economic ties between the two countries, including the decision of the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce to open an office in Tel Aviv. This office has two missions. We help local Israeli investors navigate business opportunities in the UAE and support Dubai-based companies looking to grow in the start-up nation.

Addressing this momentous occasion, Hassan Al-Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations said: International stage.

According to the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics, trade between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will reach $212.6 million in August 2022, a 163% increase from August 2021. Transactions from the first eight months of 2021 increased by 121%.

Relationships take time, especially for those countries that have never had diplomatic relations, but the actions of the individuals, institutions and entrepreneurs who have helped build this future show how concrete a vision of peace can be. It shows what it is.

public-private partnership

Entrepreneurs aren’t the only ones creating value. As soon as the agreement was signed, a new organization was born to facilitate business opportunities.

1st Gulf Israel Women’s Forum in Dubai, October 9, 2020.Photo by Madi2028 of her via Wikimedia Commons

One example of such a catalyst is Noa Gastfreund, Vice President of Business Development at UNIPaaS and co-founder of the UAE-IL Tech Zone. The organization evolved from his The Hybrid accelerator program for Arab-led Israeli start-ups.

In the context of Abraham Accords, the UAE-IL Tech Zone focuses on building bridges between the two regions through technology. The group boasts more than 2,000 members of his and has hosted delegations of VCs and growth stage companies that have visited the Gulf States. Other programs focus on connecting people to build sustainable relationships.

Noa Gastfreund of the UAE-IL Tech Zone.Photo by Omar Hakoen

As Gastfreund notes, Israel is taking a world-first approach for companies to enter the larger market. One of the reasons is that the agreement could not really penetrate the MENA region until it was signed. That is why Israel is currently partnering with Gulf countries on technologies such as renewable energy, desert technology, food technology, agritech, digital health and fintech. more.

Another facilitator is the women-founded DANA Accelerator in Abu Dhabi, which will bring regional collaborations to women-led startups in desert technology sectors such as agritech, water solutions, food security, waste management and renewable energy. , innovation mentorship, influential communities, and funding.

DANA works with government agencies and women entrepreneurs in the Emirates, Palestine and Israel to solve key Gulf challenges.

Wangan building business

For many Israeli founders, the idea of ​​opening up ties between the two countries meant additional investors from the Gulf states. Israeli startups have already seen notable investments, including a recent round of around $200 million in cybersecurity firm Snyk, led by the Qatar Investment Authority.

More importantly, however, the Gulf states have provided Israeli companies with access to operational infrastructure and top-notch talent.

One of the hopes of the Abraham Accords was for growing Israeli companies to open offices in the UAE.

Israeli payments fintech startup Raypd has the largest presence among Israeli companies in the United Arab Emirates with just under 80 employees and will expand its office to 200 employees over the next three years Our goal is to

Rapyds Dubai office opened more than a year ago as an engineering and product hub focused on relocating workers from around the world and is the second largest hub outside Tel Aviv. Global recruitment of engineering talent has become easier as Dubai has become an attractive destination after COVID-19.

As CEO Arik Shtilman put it, it’s about hiring. We believe product and engineering should work together. Dubai has become a hub for expatriates to move to during the pandemic and post-corona, and has become a global destination as talented and attractive as Singapore in the past.

That is why Raypd has set up an office in the Dubai Free Zone. Local governments were able to expedite visa applications and provide unlimited visas for companies. This springboard will allow Raypd to sell to his UAE, Jordan and Egypt.

Rapyd is also the first Israeli startup to be licensed by the local UAE regulator to sell fintech products.

With Saudi Arabia promising to normalize relations with Israel, the Gulf hub offers endless opportunities for B2B companies in the MENA region.

When that normalization occurs, the region will reflect the Abraham Accord as the catalyst for these powerful economic ties.

Jonathan Yoni Frenkel is a content strategist and founder of YKC Media, a digital marketing agency working with the global tech/venture/startup community.

