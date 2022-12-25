How do you do it.. How to disable ‘autoplay’ for Google Discover videos – time.news





Google Discover is a feed carefully curated by Google to display articles and videos on your mobile device. This is to provide users with personalized content through search and related articles. A smartphone that runs Android by swiping left from the home screen.

Google DiscoverGoogle Discover brings a variety of news and stories to the Google Search app. You can add interests to customize your Discover feed. It aims to help users find his content online that reflects his interests. Each Google Discover feed is personalized for each user. Google Discover Videos Google Discover is primarily used as a news feed. This is to find new useful articles on any topic your device determines is relevant to you. Show carousels similar to full cards or Google Stories.

Also, if you find one of these videos in Google Discover, you may notice that the displayed YouTube video immediately starts playing. This is because the app provides previews for YouTube videos even if they haven’t started playing yet.

Disable Autoplay Videos in Google Discover Sometimes you don’t want to see autoplay previews when scrolling through your feed. Therefore, we provide users with the option to turn off this feature at all times. If you disable this feature, Google Discover will show YouTube videos that look like static cards.

Step-by-step instructions on how to disable video autoplay in Google Discover on Android.

1. Swipe left on your Android phone home screen to launch Google Discover.

2. Tap your profile picture in the upper right corner.

3.[設定]Go to tab.

4. Select general options.

5. Next,[ビデオ プレビューの自動再生]Tap an option.

6.[なし]Select the option to disable video autoplay completely.

7. If you want videos to play automatically when using Wi-Fi only,[Wi-Fi のみ]can also be selected.

