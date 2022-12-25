Know your options: Fired from a tech company? What are your options?





Thousands of employees have been laid off from tech companies in recent months. Many of them have the option to buy stock in the company they work for. Is it possible to exercise these options after being laid off? How do you know if it’s economically viable and how much tax these employees will have to pay? With the help of Attorney at Law (CPA) Racheli Guz-Lavi, Managing Partner of Amit, Pollak Matalon & Co. and part of their tax department, along with Guy Elbaz, General Manager of EquityBee Israel, we have put together a guide. created. It helps people laid off from tech companies decide what to do next.

When is the window of opportunity to exercise the option?

First of all, it is important to know how option plans are usually formulated, as the period to exercise employee options in the event of a layoff is usually 90 days. Today, in current market conditions, laid-off workers may have difficulty finding new jobs, and the option strike price may be higher than the current value of the stock. Members may completely abandon the options they have. If the employing company wishes to extend the exercise period beyond the date set in the original option plan (usually his 90 days), the tax burden will be his 25% (capital tax) up to 47% ( marginal tax burden).

Exercising an option is an economic decision

“The decision to exercise or abandon an option is a financial decision and a decision from the investment world. The first question to ask is how much do you believe the company you are leaving will be successful and reach a successful exit (sale) or successful IPO, and how much you invested (if you exercised your options). Are you willing to take the risk in favor of the cost of doing so?

As with any investment, in addition to the chances of your startup succeeding, there are also risks because most startups fail. Market conditions further complicate the decision to exercise an option. Uncertainty makes it difficult for even the most experienced investors to make investment decisions.

The options available during this relatively short period of time are:

1. Invest the exercise amount to exercise the option and become a shareholder of the company (high risk of losing exercise cost, potentially high return).

2. Exercise the option by receiving funding and becoming a shareholder in the company (without the risk of losing the exercise cost and possibly with a smaller profit).

3. Give up options (zero risk – zero chance).

Questions to ask yourself to understand which option is right for you:

1. Do you think the company will succeed?

2. Is the redemption amount something you could lose if the company went bankrupt?

3. Does the potential for profit match the level of risk?

4. Are there better investment options?

To answer these questions, Elbaz suggests thinking about the following questions. Will revenue continue to grow? Are we heading towards monetization?”.

We do not recommend exercising an option at a cost you cannot afford to lose. Therefore, it is important to ask yourself whether exercising your options will cost you something essential and how quickly you will be able to exercise your options. Save that amount again.

How to estimate profit potential

The most difficult task is estimating the potential profit in exercising the option. For exits, profit is derived from several variables.

1. Preferential Stock “Liquidation Preference” – As an employee you retain options on common stock and investors in the company have preferred stock giving preference. For example, priority in the distribution of assets and funds. Therefore, it is important to understand what your company’s preferred stock rights are. “In structures that have become common in recent years, investors can choose to either receive their investment amount or receive a portion of the profits, depending on their holding percentage. , the amount of hiring, and shareholders, including employees who exercised their options, will benefit from the profits. “The more the distribution mechanism tilts in favor of preferred stock, the more significant exits are required for employees who own common stock to get money out of it.”

2. Sale price vs. exercise cost – In a successful exit where the employee registers a profit, the profit is calculated as the difference between the stock price and the option exercise cost. For example, if it costs $1 per share to exercise an option and the share sells for $10, the pre-tax income he will have is $9 per share.

3. To create the scenario, we first need to know the current value of the retired company and the price per share. For example, according to the last funding round, the company raised according to his $500 million value and his $5 per share price. How much would you make in a scenario where your company sells at its current value? You can see the multipliers to trade and their value compared to similar publicly traded companies.

Try to evaluate what investment options you have. Are there better investments for your money, perhaps with less risk and more potential and liquidity? Plus, find out what your current investment portfolio looks like. Also, if you have an investment portfolio that spans multiple investments, find out if you are prepared to invest the required amount and expose yourself to illiquid and risky investments in one company.

“There is no right answer for everyone on this point, as much of the decision about what to do with options comes from each employee’s personal circumstances. It’s important,” says Elvas.

Can I save my options without paying?

“For that reason, it is necessary to consider option plans. An option can be exercised without exercise, for example, if an employee is entitled to receive 10 shares worth 1 NIS and the exercise surcharge per share is 0.5 NIS, in such a situation: Employees can only receive 5 shares (instead of 10), which is a public company and requires approval from the tax authorities to apply this mechanism,” Guz-Lavi said. said.

Can options be sold or transferred?

A privately held company may not find a buyer to purchase an option. Also, transferring an option to someone else is considered a sale and requires the payment of taxes. In public companies, in principle, stock options can be exercised and sold on the stock exchange.

Can I expedite the vesting period?

If the company granting options wishes to shorten the vesting date, it must make an express request to the tax authorities and receive a tax decision that considers the shortened vesting date as the new allotment date for all shares. . Changed vesting date. However, if the vesting period is changed after the employee leaves the company, the tax payable on assignments that have not yet reached the vesting date before the change will be higher (up to 47%).

Can the company lower the option strike price?

“In light of economic conditions, some companies whose share prices have fallen in recent periods want to revalue their option strikes and lower them so that the new strike price reflects their current share price. In such cases, the company should contact the tax authorities as soon as the price revision date is approved, it will be considered a new allocation date,” Guz-Lavi said.

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

