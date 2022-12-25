Steam Deck Transformed PC Gaming





The Nintendo Switch’s massive success may suggest that anything with a similar form factor and price would perform similarly. But since its launch in 2017, nothing has grabbed more attention than Nintendo’s hybrid console.Valve not only has great devices like the Valve Index, but also the Steam Controller and various Steam Machines (if you can recall them). and makers of equally unsuccessful products, and was a surprising new competitor in the field when it announced Steam Deck. A handheld PC that can take your Steam library anywhere sounds too good to be true, but since it launched in February of this year, it’s been a device that has surprised me time and time again.

There were many obstacles to the Steam Deck’s initial success. At the time Valve launched, there were over 100 games confirmed to be compatible with Steam Deck, and only 60 of them achieved the highest level of compatibility. It seemed that the Linux-based operating system and Proton (which translation-layer games use) could ruin any chance before the Steam Deck actually worked. But that didn’t stop the initial inventory from being scooped up for pre-orders sooner than most people would react.

Size: 640×360 480×270

Do you want to save this setting to all devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

Please use a browser that supports html5 video to view the video.

The file format of this video is invalid.

Sorry, this content is not accessible!

Enter your date of birth to view this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year202220212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking “Enter” you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

input

Now Playing: 8 Horror Games To Play On Your Steam Deck

When it finally got into the hands of consumers, it had just the right amount of imperfections to be endearing. It didn’t seem to matter when the game you were playing months ago could run surprisingly easily on your handheld. Hardware limitations weren’t a factor in the superior performance, and the form factor made these games more engaging than behind a desk monitor. The Steam Deck delivers on its promise of taking a large library of games with you on the go while inviting you to continue to grow your games within Valve’s ecosystem.

Perhaps its greatest achievement is that it has completely simplified the process of playing games on PC. Valve has been using Big Picture Mode, a console-like interface on Steam for years, but it doesn’t feel as homey as the Steam Deck. Browsing your existing library of titles and purchasing new games is satisfyingly easy within the confines of a well-designed user interface. It’s easy to decipher the flags that tell you if a game works with Steam decks, so you can easily understand if something works without worrying if it has to do with your own configuration of desktop builds. increase. Or worse, how to solve it.

Ignoring competing hardware, this user-friendly layer of software is what sets Steam Deck apart from many other similar competitors, such as the Aya branded multiple handhelds. It runs on Windows, so it’s much more like a desktop PC, but, incidentally, the OS and hardware struggle to work together properly, making it a bit of a pain to play games on. With such a tight link between the SteamOS and Steam Deck hardware, the handheld replicates the ease of use of the console without sacrificing the granularity of choice that allows you to play your games the way you want. It’s the closest PC game ever made for you. .

Steam Deck is for those willing to tinker with it, with a variety of options for refresh rate, resolution scaling (using system-level AMD FSR support), and options to limit power consumption and extend battery life. All of this, combined with the wealth of options offered by most PC titles, impacts the gaming experience. Its high level of user experience therefore allows most people to enjoy the game without the complexity of these options, but it also exists for people with backgrounds that are essential to the overall enjoyment. This balance allows Steam Deck to cater to the same PC crowd that Steam has satiated for over a decade, while at the same time allowing you to be intimidated by the number of choices required by simplifying much of the process. You can invite people of any kind. Valve has successfully lowered the barrier to entry for PC gaming. This device is also one that questions why you’d want to lug around a bulkier, hotter, and significantly more expensive laptop for gaming on the go. It’s a feat that so many PC makers have attempted to achieve without coming close to this level of success.

The Steam Deck’s flexibility to make such an attractive purchase is made even easier by Valve’s aggressive pricing, making it a difficult prospect to build a comparable desktop competitor. Best of all, while suitable for relatively light workloads like word processing and web browsing, the Steam Deck can also work as a productivity device. Given its open nature, you can choose to erase what Valve has put in place, reconfigure everything from scratch, load Windows if you want, and use Xbox Game Pass. It sacrifices a lot of what makes the Steam Deck easy to use, but Valve’s decision to leave that choice up to you (and even provide a tool to undo everything if you want) makes this kind of Its consumers, because there are few mirror platforms. Spending time getting in the way of experimentation like this is a waste, and making sure the processes that support it are as sophisticated as possible is more important than the time Valve itself will spend on these systems and what will happen in the future. system is more beneficial. Finally support.

Just as it was almost impossible to discourage people from buying a Nintendo Switch, the same could easily be said about the Steam Deck on the eve of its one year anniversary. It’s become one of the easiest ways to get into PC gaming, getting you up and running with a new Steam account to play on the go or a new home to save your existing library. It compromises what it means to play games on a PC and recontextualizes the perceived barriers to entry that need to be overcome to simply enjoy this space. By streamlining the entire process of installing and playing games while providing a customizable environment to do pretty much everything else, the Steam Deck is a device that appeals to a wide audience and has been around for some time. It will definitely inform the future of PC gaming. .

The products featured here have been independently selected by the editors. GameSpot may receive a portion of the proceeds from purchases featured on our site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/the-steam-deck-has-transformed-pc-gaming/1100-6509947/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos