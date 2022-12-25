WhatsApp may let users report status updates: everything you need to know





WhatsApp, an instant messaging app owned by Meta, has constantly introduced and upgraded its features. This time, according to reports, the instant messaging platform plans to work on a feature that will allow users to report status updates in the desktop beta.

WABetaInfo reports that the claimed feature will allow users to report status updates within a new menu in the status section. Reportedly, if a user finds a questionable status update that violates their terms of service, they will have the option to report it to the team.

The report also suggests that the feature is currently in development and will roll out in the WhatsApp Desktop beta soon.

Meanwhile, the festivals of Christmas and the holiday season are approaching. With the advent of technology, it’s easier to wish family, friends and loved ones with quirky Instagram and WhatsApp stickers than sending them greeting cards or phone calls. If you want to know how to send a lively Christmas sticker, check out the guide below.

Guide to Sending Christmas Stickers on WhatsApp

To send Christmas stickers you need to download them from the Play Store. Go to Play Store and download any sticker pack from there. After downloading these sticker packs, users can find multiple sticker packs within the app.next to them shaped like a plus (+)[追加]I have a button. Users can tap these buttons to add these stickers to their WhatsApp app.

After adding these stickers to the app, users can send any sticker by simply going to WhatsApp, opening a chat window with any contact and selecting the sticker of their choice. Users can open the emoji section and go to the far right tab of stickers where all new Christmas stickers are displayed.

Guide to Sending Christmas Stickers on Instagram

To send Christmas stickers on Instagram, open a direct message in the app and open the recipient’s chat window. A sticker icon appears next to the text entry bar at the bottom. Tap the button to open the sticker search bar. Type “Christmas” to find festival-themed stickers. Tap any of these stickers to send them.

