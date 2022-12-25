Tesla has created a $300 AirPower clone with a Cybertruck-inspired design





When Apple discontinued the AirPower charging mat in 2019, it seemed like a dream come true to use it to charge three devices at once on a single surface. There are plenty of multi-device mats out there that use dual-phone chargers and separate cables for each section, but Apple’s vision of a mat that charges anywhere has yet to come to fruition.

until now. On Thursday, Tesla released a simply named wireless charging platform on its online store. Like AirPower, it has dozens of charging coils under the surface and runs off a single 65W cable. He says Tesla’s FreePower technology “allows you to charge Qi-enabled devices such as phones and earbuds without having to place them precisely anywhere on the surface.” The view shows that it works in a similar way to AirPower, charging up to 3 devices at the same time.

Tesla describes the design as “composed of an aluminum housing, a premium Alcantara surface, and a removable magnetic stand that allows the charger to lie flat or be positioned at a comfortable viewing angle.” It is said to be inspired by “the angular design and metallic styling of the Cybertruck.” A photo of the device shows an Apple Magic Keyboard and an iMac charging an iPhone and AirPods. I doubt it will charge the Apple Watch the way AirPower does.

AirPower was announced with the iPhone X in September 2017, but never made it. A few months after the announcement, overheating problems began to be reported and the project was canceled a year later in March 2019.

I didn’t know how much the AirPower would cost, but I assumed it would be at least $149. Tesla’s charger is double that at $300. If you want it, pre-order it now and it will be shipped in February.

