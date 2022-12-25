Google’s 2023-2025 roadmap for Pixel smartphones leaked: Here’s what to expect





Google could make big changes to the Pixel series in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The report cites a credible source saying the company could unveil two Pixel smartphones at Google I/O in April or May 2023. doing. The codenames for these smartphones are lynx and felix. According to previous leaks, lynx refers to the Pixel 7a and felix is ​​the codename for the Pixel Fold.

According to reports, Google plans to keep the Pixel 7a priced the same as the Pixel 6a. By comparison, the Google Pixel 6a retails for $449 in the US and $43,999 in India. The Google Pixel 7a will be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset. It will likely come with some upgrades to its predecessor, such as wireless charging and a 90Hz refresh rate.

In the second half of 2023, Google could unveil its flagship series, the Google Pixel 8. The series could consist of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. According to Android Authority’s report, there won’t be any big changes in his Pixel series for 2023. The Google Pixel 8 is codenamed shiba and the Pixel 8 Pro is codenamed husky. Both of these handsets are powered by Google’s upcoming silicon chipsets. The codename for the upcoming Google Tensor G3 processor is zuma.

In 2024, Google could announce an affordable Pixel 8a in the first half. Later this year, the company could launch his Pixel 9 series. However, according to sources, the Pixel 9 series will consist of three devices.

The Google Pixel 9 will be the standard device and will come in the same size and format as the Pixel 8. The Pixel 9 Pro will be codenamed komodo and will likely come with a 6.7-inch display. A second pro-level model is coming, codenamed caiman. The handset is said to have all the pro-level features of the 6.7-inch model, but it may have the design of the 6.3-inch model.

The company may also introduce a second foldable smartphone in 2024.

In 2025, Google plans to launch a foldable smartphone with a clamshell design as the Galaxy Z Flip. However, if Google abandons flip-style devices, it will be moving forward with his four non-foldable phones. There are vanilla models in small and large sizes, and pro models in small and large sizes,” the report said.

