Final Words: Countries with Technology





Some had no suspicions that Ukraine’s IT sector would be war or not, some were more convincing. There were many international supporters.

In mid-January of this year, about a month before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, I recall speaking with Peter Appleby of Nearshore America to discuss preparations with Ukraine’s IT department for potential threats and challenges. I remember.

I brought up not only the fact that Ukraine was invaded in 2014, but that IT companies have been preparing for all potential scenarios for eight years.

I compared Ukraine to Israel, which I visited a few months ago to explore the startup ecosystem.

On February 24th, I had an early morning flight to London, and was scheduled to go straight to the Ukrainian Embassy to meet with the ambassador and discuss our project on Digital Ukraine, which was scheduled to start in early March. . And on February 27th we will fly to Kyiv to officially launch Outlook and the Ukraine chapter of Tech Emerging Europe Advocates (TEEA).

Due to the invasion, Outlook had to be postponed in its original form, but TEEA Ambassador to Ukraine and Director of TechUkraine, Nataly Veremeeva, was very determined to launch this chapter and do it online. The session attracted hundreds of people from all over the world. A few days later, we launched the Support Digital Ukraine initiative.

In order to strengthen the image of Ukraine as a country of technological excellence, it is necessary to invite the international media to talk not only about the war, the suffering and those who are suffering, but also about the economic and technological sectors. It was clear that it was essential. We provide high quality service and deliver steadily to our international partners even in wartime.

But the most important task is to rebuild trust among the international community of IT buyers, investors and influencers, highlighting the country’s technological progress, quality, skills and commitment despite the war. was.

Especially at international events, even when the discussion was not centered on Ukraine, I took every opportunity to put it in Budapest, the IVSZ SMART conference, which was entirely focused on the tech sector in Hungary, Seoul, South Korea. At the KEY platform conference (hosted by Money Today Media), we discussed the impact of the invasion on South Korea’s politics and economy.

digital war

But after speaking with a longtime friend of mine, an expert in international business services and IT, who told me that the IT sector in Ukraine is dead, I can say with certainty that buyers of international IT services will not fail. I realized how important it is to do things the right way. Abandon Ukraine and its sectors.

We all needed to inform the world about Ukraine’s digital transformation and how much it has impacted every civilian, business and the way the country is fighting the war.

Public services available in peacetime were supplemented with those useful during war. They assisted the military on the front lines, such as his eVorog, a chatbot to notify the military about the movements of enemy equipment, soldiers, or collaborators.

They provide financial support to entrepreneurs in areas of hostilities, assist displaced persons, provide access to news, make accurate information and electronic documents available, and We have made it possible to identify people who have left their homes.

Ukraine has shown that future wars are wars of technology and sustainable digitalization is our common global challenge.

When the Diia.City project was voted by the public and expert jury as the best contemporary and forward-looking policymaking initiative for 2022 at the Future of Emerging Europe Summit in Brussels, we Everyone was happy. And Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation, he was joined by Yegor Dubinskiy to directly share the development of the country.

“[Our IT companies and IT experts] A hero on the front lines of our economy,” he said while accepting the award.

About 400 companies are currently using this framework.

Resilience is key

I had the opportunity to speak with Yegor again at InnovEIT in Warsaw in September.

The key term we learned is digital resilience, and the lesson for Europe is that digital resilience can be achieved, but not within borders. This will require very strong international cooperation and very strong public-private partnerships, he told me in a fireside chat.

Founded less than four years ago, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has operated like a start-up from the beginning. Ukraine has become the first country in the world where a digital smartphone passport has become a full legal alternative to regular documents and the fastest way to register a business worldwide.

The country at war: The voice of Ukrainian Startups, a report published in August by Emerging Europe based on a survey of over 150 Ukrainian start-ups, showed the resilience of Ukraine’s IT sector. increase. Nearly all startups said they plan to expand their operations in the short term. Only 4% of startups believe they may need to scale back their operations.

During the first months of the war, it was difficult to comprehend the impact on Ukraine’s IT sector. I tried to analyze the situation while creating the startup report.

Despite unfavorable conditions caused by Russian aggression and brutal war, Ukraine’s IT sector shows incredible growth in February 2022, with single-month exports reaching US$839 million , 31% higher than January 2022 and a monthly average of 75% higher in 2021 compared to February 2021, writes Oleksii Toporkov, Senior Data Analyst for Emerging Europe, in an analysis.

However, March proved to be less successful, falling 38% month-over-month after increasing in February. April and he rebounds in May followed a decline, with signs of stabilization in the market.

Confirmed message

And, as expected, the growth continued. We had the pleasure of discussing this at the CX Outsourcers conference in Las Vegas in mid-September. We quickly moved on to how the IT sector and the process of digital transformation will contribute to the rebuilding of the country and its economy as soon as the war is over.

There is a misconception among many people that Ukraine stopped when the war started, but that is not true.Gleeds Ukraine director Colin Ross said at the EXPO Real in Munich that I hosted in early October. said in the Ukrainian program of

At the WebSummit in Lisbon in early November, we discussed how Ukrainian IT specialists have become very ambitious.

To understand this level of motivation, you have to look at Slack channels, other workgroup chats, and email threads.

People are very motivated to work because they don’t know what tomorrow will bring and they want to ensure financial security. Another less obvious point is stress. And the best medicine for this stress for Ukrainians is their work. It is not the nature of Ukrainians to wait for something to happen, but rather to make things happen and solve problems.

If it used to take months, now often we have an idea in the morning, a team in the afternoon, receive funds in the evening and start the release the next day, Natalia Hirvich, CEO of Paris Match Ukraine , Added.

Building partnerships

Over the past few months, I have witnessed the wide internationalization of Ukrainian IT companies, opening offices literally everywhere in the world, from Colombia to Japan. This map includes India’s hottest outsourcing destination, Bangalore, where Miratech recently opened an office.

I must also commend the IT Ukraine Association (and Konstantin Vask, Katerina Tkachenko, Maria Shevchuk and the team) alongside other organizations such as Tech Ukraine led by Nataly Veremeeva and Iryna Supruniuk and the Kyiv IT Cluster led by Liliia Mitina. (must be) did the research. Beyond Ukraine, we have initiated partnerships in multiple countries such as Poland, Portugal, France, Luxembourg and Portugal.

I still remember the panel discussion at the Poland-Ukraine Outsourcing Forum (organized by ProProgressio) that I chaired in 2017 in Rzeszow, Poland.

[Poland and Ukraine] Iwona Chojnowska-Haponic, then Director General of Foreign Investments at the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH), said outsourcing hubs should be created and complement each other with their proposals. Five years later, in one of our recent Talk to Ukraine webinars, he was happy to explore this option further.

growth continues

We are also pleased to announce that Emerging Europe has become the media partner for the recently published “Doing IT like Ukraine” report produced by the IT Ukraine Association.

The war has started a new countdown in industry history. According to the 10-month results of 2022, the industry brought her US$ 6 billion in export earnings to the Ukrainian economy, reaching a growth rate of 10% year-on-year. According to our forecast, by the end of the year, the industry will generate US$7.1 billion in her export volume compared to 2021, the report says.

Having worked in the Ukrainian IT sector for several years, I must admit that I had no doubts that the IT sector would continue to perform well, war or not. The confidence I expressed in his January was well-founded.

