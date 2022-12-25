



Flipkart is running a year-end sale on its app and website. The sale starts on December 24th and runs through December 31st. Various smartphones such as Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Realme etc. can be purchased at discounted prices. One such offer is available at Nothing Phone (1). As part of an ongoing sale, the smartphone can be purchased for 25,999.Click here for details

The 8GB+128GB version of Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at 27,999 on Flipkart. e-tailer offers 10% discount up to 2,000 on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI transactions. This reduces the price of the phone to 25,999. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holder can get him 5% cashback on phone purchases.

Nothing Phone (1) Those interested in purchasing a phone can also opt for a free EMI. As stated on the e-tailers site, free EMI starts at 4,334/month.

Phone (1) function

The smartphone comes in black and white color options. The main highlight of Nothing Phone(1) is its revolutionary his Glyph interface. It’s called a new way to communicate to minimize screen time.A unique light pattern made up of 900 LEDs indicates who’s calling, app notifications, charging status and more. .

In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a dual camera on the back with two advanced 50 MP sensors, and the main camera is the flagship Sony IMX766. It also has night mode and scene detection. The latter feature automatically detects what you’re shooting and suggests the best settings for your shoot.

Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz. The screen is HDR10+ and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front. There is no smartphone with his mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is claimed to last up to 18 hours on each charge and two days on standby. The phone is said to offer fast charging and can go from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charging.

