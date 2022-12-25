New-age tech stocks bleed as Covid fears resurface. EaseMyTrip Worst Hits of the Week





All new-age tech stocks fell between 4% and 18% this week, with travel tech startup EaseMyTrip taking the biggest hit

Despite the catastrophe, drone startup DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday at a premium of almost 90% of its issue price.

India’s benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex fell in the last four sessions of the week, ending down 2.53% and 2.43% respectively.

India’s new-age technology stocks plunged sharply this week as the stock market fell sharply as the spike in Covid-19 infections in China and many other countries sent the stock market down.

Fears of rising Covid cases have added to the woes of publicly traded tech startups that have been under pressure throughout the year on stock exchanges. However, travel tech startup EaseMyTrip saw the biggest price drop.

On BSE, Zomato (down more than 13%), Nykaa (down about 14%), Tracxn Technologies (down about 12%), Paytm (down about 10%), and Cartrade Technologies (down 11%). included in the stock. It was a big hit.

Business-specific events led to some stocks’ declines, but the decline was largely based on broader market trends as investors moved to safe havens.

Despite the catastrophe, drone startup DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday at a premium of almost 90% of its issue price. The drone startup’s share price rose further during the day, ending 5% above its INR 107.1 listing price.

Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex fell straight in the last four sessions of the week. The Nifty50 ended Friday’s session at 17,806.80, down 1.77% from the previous close, while Sensex saw him down 1.61% to 59,845.29.

On a weekly basis, Nifty50 and Sensex fell 2.53% and 2.43% respectively.

Domestic stock markets have adjusted this week in response to the global downturn. Most sectors reported negative returns this week due to general market weakness. Shrikant Chauhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, said concerns over the number of coronavirus cases in China and the possibility of an economic recession will continue to affect global stock markets in the near future. said it would.

Amol Athawale, vice president of technology research at Kotak Securities, said a surge in Covid cases in China and Japan, along with better-than-expected US third-quarter GDP figures, pushed the US Federal Reserve to He said there was growing concern that the Fed would raise interest rates further. This is to curb inflation, which has increased selling pressure in the market.

Let’s take a closer look at the weekly performance of emerging technology stocks from the Indian startup ecosystem.

The 12 new-age tech stocks we cover ended this week with a market cap of $2.355 billion, compared to $2.578 billion last week and $2.736 billion the week before.

Nykaa hits new record lows in all five sessions

Shares of beauty e-commerce giant Nykaa continued a losing streak that started last week after Kravis Investment Partners sold its stake in the company for INR 629 Cr.

Nykaa’s stock fell in all five sessions this week, hitting record lows each day. On Friday, Nykaa plummeted by as much as 8% to his all-time low of INR 139.35. However, recouping some of his losses, he ended Friday’s session at INR 144.75, down 4.5% from Thursday’s close.

Overall, the stock is down about 14% this week. It should be noted that Nykaa lost almost 63% in year-to-date market capitalization (YTD). His current market capitalization is $4.98 billion, compared to his $13.36 billion on December 31, 2022.

Nykaa is facing selling pressure at higher levels and the texture remains clearly weak as it is trading below its 20-day simple moving average all the time, said Kotak Securities Athawale.

There are no signs of a reversal in stocks. In case of pullback, INR 150 is the immediate level to watch. If the stock trades above INR 150, he expects a minor rebound to INR 155 and INR 160, he said.

Conversely, INR 140 and INR 135 will likely be near-term support zones for the stock, Athawale said, adding that the stock is in the oversold category on the intraday chart and could see a temporary rally. added.

Reflecting a similar view, Anand Rathi Senior Manager and Technical Research Analyst Ganesh Dongre said there are not enough signs to go long on Nykaa until the counter breaks out of the INR 170-INR 175 zone.

EaseMyTrip Shares Biggest Losers

As expected, reports of resurgence of Covid-19 cases had the biggest impact on travel tech company EaseMyTrip. What’s more, a snowstorm in the United States could temporarily disrupt festive travels in the country, which could be an immediate reason why stocks could plunge this week.

EaseMyTrip’s stock has fallen almost 18% this week. Stocks began to fall on Tuesday, and he fell in a straight line over the next three sessions. On Friday alone, EaseMyTrip’s share price fell 10.9%, ending the week at INR 45.60 on BSE.

EaseMyTrip is one of the few startups whose share price has risen this year in the midst of an influx of tech peers. The startup’s market cap rose 21.5% YTD to around $950 million.

As for the stock’s current performance, Athawale opined that it is forming a lower top formation.

The direction remains on the bearish side and if the stock successfully closes above INR 50, it could rebound quickly, said Athawale, and as long as it stays below that level, the weak texture will continue, Athawale said. He added that it was likely. On the downside, INR 44-INR 43 is possible, he said.

Jefferies removes Zomato from Indian portfolio

International broker Jefferies this week removed food-tech giant Zomato from its Indian portfolio. Against the backdrop of increased competition within the sector, in contrast to brokerage firms’ previous bullish stance on equities.

Zomato’s stock fell sharply for the third time in a row this week, closing at INR 53.6 on the BSE on Friday. On Friday alone, the stock fell 9% compared to the previous day’s close. Overall, the stock has fallen more than 13% this week.

With recent changes to its model portfolio, Jefferies has become increasingly wary of the potential increase in competitive activity in the food delivery sector as Zomato’s main competitor, Swiggy, has recently lost market share. said.

But after Prosus’ semi-annual financial report last month, Jefferies said Zomato clearly dominates the market despite fierce competition from Swiggy.

Zomato has come under pressure this year as its stock plunges more than 60% year-to-date. Factors such as competition and profitability concerns and an overall uncertain macroeconomic environment contributed to the decline.

Only after the INR 57-INR 58 resistance breakout is a new pullback possible. But on the downside, the stock could fall to his INR 51-INR 55 if the selling pressure continues, Athawale said of his Zomato.

Anand Ratis Dongre also believes that investors should avoid net longing at the counter and wait for the stock to reach the INR 45 to INR 47 level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inc42.com/buzz/new-age-tech-stocks-bleed-as-covid-fears-re-emerge-easemytrip-worst-hit-this-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos