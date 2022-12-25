This is where San Jose plans to add 77,500 new homes over the next 10 years.





To help end the chronic housing shortage, San Jose plans to build as many as 77,500 new homes over the next decade, potentially increasing the total number of households in the Bay Area’s largest city by almost a quarter.

Where does it all go in a city of nearly a million residents desperate to increase their inventory of affordable housing while preventing suburban sprawl? It’s starting to show up on the 148-page housing plan that still falls short of expectations.

So far, the city has designated over 600 new housing lots. Most are in the downtown and Diridon station areas, but planners have identified lots throughout the city.

Matthew Reed, policy director for housing advocacy group [email protected], said, “The logic is sustainable growth, especially for low-income people along the corridor who can provide transportation if they don’t have a car.” said.

San Jose isn’t going to build all of its homes itself. Most of the construction will be done by private developers. But under state law, the city must designate a site to house at least her 62,200 homes from her 2023 through her 2031 for residents of all incomes. That’s a 77% increase for him from her previous eight-year housing goal.

With its “Housing Elements” plan, the city explains how it intends to meet and possibly exceed the ambitious goals mandated by the state. But this month, regulators said the draft plan was still not enough to explain where and how new homes would be built.

By the end of January, all Bay Area cities will have to finalize their housing elements under new state rules. San Jose, like other cities in the region, isn’t really going to meet that deadline.

Still, housing advocates and city officials say they don’t expect serious penalties from the state as the city of San Jose is pushing in good faith to complete the plans by late spring.

“I wasn’t surprised they didn’t meet their deadlines. In general, I think it’s not because they’re working very little, but because they’re working hard,” Reed said.

“Pipeline” projects already approved or planned account for more than 11,500 of the new units. The rest can go to “opportunity sites” where housing is not yet planned but where the city has determined there is real potential for development over the next eight years.

The state is also pushing cities to plan for more affordable housing in “resource-rich” neighborhoods that have a history of crowding out low-income residents and households of people of color. San Jose has designated affordable housing lots in the city’s affluent southwest, particularly along De He Anza He Boulevard, which borders Cupertino.

With the current eight-year housing cycle coming to an end, San Jose, like most Bay Area cities, is far from meeting state-mandated targets for affordable housing. is less than half of the low-income target of 14,661 units. That number will increase to 23,775 next year.

This time around, there are real stakes in meeting state planning requirements.

If the city fails to get state approval for housing elements by Jan. 31, it could miss out on affordable housing funding and lose control over new housing approvals. So far, only a handful of Bay Area cities have received approval, including Alameda and Emeryville.

In a Dec. 15 letter, state regulators said San Jose would need to renew its housing element to prove that the parcels identified for new housing can indeed be developed within an eight-year period. rice field. The city must also show, among other demands, how to phase in new housing policies more quickly.

City officials admit they won’t be able to meet all of the state’s demands by upcoming deadlines, but said San Jose could be at “high risk of losing state funds” or face other penalties. I am not thinking about

“With so many cities falling short of the finish line, states are updating their regulations to allow some leniency for jurisdictions working in good faith toward the final certified housing component. We have heard that they are,” the department said in a statement.

