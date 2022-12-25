Google Pixel 7 Pro is Android Police’s Smartphone of the Year 2022





If you want the best smartphone on the market today, this is the one to beat

It’s easy to take the Pixel 7 Pro for granted. Picking one up in the carrier store might leave you sighing. Same old, same old, you’ll mutter to yourself. And while Google’s latest flagship phone certainly holds few surprises, it honestly misses the big picture. Yes, the Pixel 7 Pro is a simple evolution of its predecessor, but picking up where the Pixel 6 Pro left off has allowed Google to develop a superior smartphone in just about every way.

This year’s improvements can be seen from all angles. The hardware is closer to Samsung’s level than ever before, with the camera bar blending elegantly into the frame and wrapping around the entire device. We’re hoping Google will drop some of its bad habits, but the glossy glass back is very 2018. The overall design is better than anything the company has ever offered. is also excellent.

Meanwhile, the Tensor G2 chip on board this phone enables more AI tricks than ever before. Tools like Photo Unblur and Recorder offer only marginal performance boosts, but they fundamentally change the way we use our smartphones. Capturing lectures and interviews has never been easier, even when multiple speakers can fail to auto-transcribe. And seriously, Photo Unblur saved his 10-year-old image for me. It’s one of the most impressive tools I’ve ever used, and it’s exclusive to Google’s latest smartphone.

Not to mention the cameras on these particular devices. Since its inception, the Pixel series has been the best way to capture the world around us, and it’s still today. The Galaxy S22 Ultra beats Google for flexibility, but nothing beats the Pixel 7 Pro when it comes to taking great photos instantly. Whether shooting with the primary lens, the improved ultra-wide angle, or his flexible 5x telephoto sensor, the image output by this camera is second to none.

Also, Google eventually tracked down the reliability issue. Unlike the Pixel 6 Pro, we saw very few bugs this year. Security patches and feature additions arrived on time and on time, and Google responded quickly to a strange issue. After the company has dropped the ball in 2021, this is a good sign.

Simply put, the Pixel 7 Pro delivered the most polished experience of any smartphone in 2022. In a year full of devices that make small changes to existing hardware, it was Google’s effort that impressed us the most. year award. Whether the company can pull it off next year with the Pixel 8, or potentially the Pixel Fold, remains to be seen. But at the moment, if you want the best of his Android smartphones, nothing beats Google’s offerings.

